4 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11 offers several intriguing value plays for CFL Weekly Fantasy users willing to accept a little risk.

From a short-yardage quarterback with six touchdowns over his last two games to a pair of receivers positioned for increased opportunities, these four sleepers could provide considerable returns without consuming too much of your salary cap.

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TOMMY STEVENS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Three rushing touchdowns in consecutive games make Tommy Stevens impossible to ignore. The Riders’ short-yardage quarterback has become a consistent part of their goal-line offence, turning a limited number of snaps into significant fantasy production and a league-leading 11 scores on the ground.

There is considerable risk involved because Stevens offers little production outside the red zone. However, CFL Weekly Fantasy users willing to bet on Saskatchewan creating scoring opportunities against Hamilton could be rewarded handsomely. Six majors in the last two weeks suggest Stevens may be on a hot streak worth betting on.

SAM HICKS | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Does Sam Hicks still qualify as a sleeper? His salary remains considerably lower than top running backs such as Justin Rankin and Brady Oliveira, and Hicks delivered a season-high 21.2 Fantasy Points in his most recent outing.

Toronto may look to establish the ground game against a strong Edmonton team and keep Cody Fajardo, Austin Mack and the rest of the Elks’ offence on the sideline. Hicks’ recent production and affordable salary make him an appealing value option in Week 11.

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Toronto is allowing an average of 317 passing yards per game, creating an enticing matchup for Kaion Julien-Grant and the Edmonton receiving corps. The Argonauts also possess an offence capable of putting points on the board, which could force the Elks to remain aggressive through the air.

Julien-Grant earned seven targets in his most recent outing and has been targeted fewer than four times only twice this season. The opportunities have been relatively consistent, and Week 11 could be when that volume produces his biggest fantasy performance of the campaign.

D’SEAN MIMBS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

With Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker sidelined, D’Sean Mimbs took advantage of an expanded role in Saskatchewan’s offence in Week 10. The Canadian receiver caught six of his eight targets for 84 yards, finishing behind only KeeSean Johnson among Riders pass-catchers in targets.

Mimbs could see another healthy workload against the Tiger-Cats this week. If Trevor Harris continues looking his way, the combination of increased opportunity and a modest salary gives Mimbs considerable sleeper appeal.