5 stats to help you win CFL Fantasy in Week 11

CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet ownership is all about buying low or selling high. You can find a player who another owner has maybe been fed up with and tossed on the waiver wire/free agency.

Now is the time to take advantage of the waiver wire, or frustrated owners of players you think could be about to take a big jump after perhaps a down first half of the season via a trade.

I also like trends. Are players trending up or down? Touch volume is a major factor in that! Sure, a player can get 50 yards and a touchdown on one day, but when it’s two catches on three targets, I’d rather take the player that has 50 yards and seven targets, as I think touchdowns are random and hard to predict, but volume is undeniable!

Offensive coordinators and quarterbacks like their favourite plays, and if those are giving one player much more volume, then JUMP!

Here are some trends and matchups I love for Week 11!

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1-1-1-4-7 – TRENDING UP IN SASKATCHEWAN

These are the catch numbers for the first five games for Johnnie Johnson III of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The first-year Rider didn’t make it on the roster for the first few weeks of the season and when he did get on the field, he was playing fourth or fifth on the progressions for Trevor Harris most nights.

Now, that is not the case! With injuries to the Riders receiving corps, Johnson has moved into the slot roles given up by Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker, who are both on the six-game injured list. When Trevor Harris gets into a groove with a player, especially on big downs, that’s good news for production.

Against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Johnson caught a career-high seven passes for a career-high 109 yards. I don’t think this is a one-off while Emilus and KSB remain out of the lineup.

If Johnson is available or buried on someone’s bench, maybe sneak in a claim or a trade for the Riders’ now No. 2 receiver.

(NOTE: Keep an eye on D’Sean Mimbs and Dylan Djete as well)

9 TARGETS FOR KURLEIGH GITTENS JR.

HARRISON FROST CONNECTS WITH KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🎯 🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. Lions LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL +#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/26XhJT89sH — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

When a quarterback gets changed, some receivers can see a big increase in production based on some chemistry potentially built up or if a quarterback’s instinct is to look in a different place through the progressions.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. has had a frustrating start to the season, being a third or fourth read in the Tiger-Cats offence. But against BC, Gittens Jr. saw a season-high nine targets from new starter Harrison Frost.

He caught seven of them, including one for a touchdown.

This might be a player an owner had higher hopes for after making a move to Hamilton this season with Bo Levi Mitchell, who is now sitting on the bench. Well, opportunity knocks if Gittens Jr. gets this type of volume going forward with Frost at quarterback.

132 vs. 132 – LIONS RUSHING YARDS PER GAME VS STAMPEDERS RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME SINCE WEEK 5

That’s right, the BC Lions have run for the exact same yardage the Stampeders have given up per game since Week 5 along the ground.

HOWEVER, Zander Horvath and James Butler owners, pay attention!

Because there are two things at play here for the Lions against the Stampeders. Yes, the matchup along the ground is mouthwatering if you’re an owner of a Lions running back, but after Zander Horvath’s breakout game, I was interested to see how things would shape up when Butler returned.

16-4 was the run differential, with Horvath very much the favourite of the duo. Though, yes, a few of those were the short yardage plunges Horvath takes.

It’s not quite a split and it’ll be hard for Butler owners to not play him, but he could also be trade bait if (knock on wood) a Horvath injury occurs and Butler becomes the top back again.

This is a double-headed monster, murky backfield situation that fantasy owners hate! But I’m way more confident running Horvath out there against Calgary than I am Butler, because you know Horvath has 10 touchdowns with his short yardage usage lifting his overall productivity.

17 TOUCHES FOR GREG BELL LAST TIME AGAINST WINNIPEG

Raise your hand if you drafted Greg Bell thinking he had the potential to be a bell cow back for the REDBLACKS in both rushing and receiving.

Now, you’re all in the same boat. Probably benching him for someone else.

Well, this week contemplate putting him back in. Against the Bombers last time out, he matched his season high in touches (17) and set his season high in yards (95).

The Bombers are one of the worst run defences in the league, as are the REDBLACKS, but we’ve seen teams go to the ground against Winnipeg to set the tone. If Ottawa wants their first win, I’d suggest trying to get Greg Bell the ball a lot more often and if not in the run game, then in the passing game.

109 YARDS FOR JEVON COTTOY IN RETURN

One of my favourite receivers in the CFL was back on the field and maybe he slipped through the cracks after being injured in Week 2 against Saskatchewan.

He had a great game going then too, before the thigh injury put him on the six-game injured list.

But in his return, he was quick to fill the role of the big, bully receiver that can make big catches and then run over people for extra yardage!

I also love the fact he caught all seven targets in the game and Nathan Rourke doesn’t shy away from looking his way. Will he start looking that way in the red zone after six touchdowns for the Canadian receiver in 2025? I’m sure he will!

Just another Canadian option for the National FLEX spot if an owner is willing to part ways with him.