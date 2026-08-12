CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 11?

Colby Spence/CFL.ca
TORONTO –Week 11 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Nathan Rourke is a career 4-1 against Calgary. In the teams’ first matchup, he passed for 462 yards and three TDs.
- Kalil Pimpleton leads the league in combined yards per game (216.9).
- Janarion Grant‘s 64-yard punt-return TD last week was his 12th, moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs.
- Kenny Lawler needs 19 receiving yards for 6,000 in his career.
- Julian Howsare’s next sack will be his 50th.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 11 below.
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|Game Notes
|BC at Calgary
|Download PDF
|Ottawa at Winnipeg
|Coming Soon
|Toronto at Edmonton
|Coming Soon
|Saskatchewan at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
BIG GAME HUNTING
- Record | Two QBs with 6,000+ yards in the same season: Doug Flutie and David Archer in 1993.
- Davis Alexander and Chad Kelly are on pace to match the feat with projected totals of 6,280 and 6,012 yards, respectively.
- Record | Most 5,000+ passers in one season: four (1993, 2004 and 2018).
- Five on pace: Alexander, Kelly, Cody Fajardo, Trevor Harris and Jake Maier.
- Record | Most receiving yards in one season: Allen Pitts (2,036 in 1994)
- Tyson Philpot on pace for 2,308. His projected 148 receptions would rank second all-time.
- Record | Most 1,000-yard+ receivers in one season: 19 (2005)
- On pace for 20 this season.
- Record | Most Canadians with 1,000+ receiving yards in one season: five (1993)
- On pace for nine this season.
- Record | Consecutive 1,000-rushing yard+ seasons by a Canadian: Norman Kwong (four, 1955-58)
- Brady Oliveira in on pace for his fifth (1,481), which would also tie Andrew Harris for most by a Canadian.
- Record | Most 1,000-yard+ rushing seasons by a Canadian: Andrew Harris
- Oliveira on pace to match.
- Record | Most TDs in one season: Milt Stegal (23 in 2002).
- Tommy Stevens is on pace for 25 rushing TDs.
LEAGUE-WIDE
- In 38 games, there have been 65 lead changes and 24 comeback victories.
- 29 games have had 50+ points.
- Offensive TDs are up 27 percent to 6.1 per game
- West teams are 11-7 against the East.
- Visiting teams are 20-18 this season, but were 0-4 in Week 10.
BC (3-5) at CGY (4-5)
- Week 4: CGY 41 – BC 33
- BC leads the league in yards per rush allowed (3.8); Calgary has the second highest average yards per rush (5.7).
- Calgary leads the league in sacks made (20); the teams are tied with a league-worst 20 sacks allowed.
- BC has forced the fewest turnovers (eight).
- Nathan Rourke is a career 4-1 against Calgary. In the teams’ first matchup, he passed for 462 yards and three TDs.
- Justin McInnis posted a season-high 159 yards and his first TD last week. He needs five catches to reach 300.
- T.J. Lee (637) is two defensive tackles shy of passing Shannon Garrett for 16th all-time.
- Zander Horvath has five TDs in his last two games.
- Calgary has scored 30+ points in eight straight games.
- Dave Dickenson needs one victory to become the 12thcoach with 100 wins.
- Marquel Lee is tied for the most defensive tackles (49).
- Jude McAtamney is four-for-four on field goals 50+ yards.
- 2026 CFL Draft pick Jesulayomi Ojutalayo leads the league with 17 special teams tackles.
OTT (0-8) at WPG (4-4)
- Week 7: WPG 36 – OTT 34 (OT)
- The teams’ Week 7 matchup was the first game to be decided under the league’s new overtime format.
- Jake Maier is averaging 322 passing yards in his last four games, including a season-high 344 in the teams’ last matchup.
- Ayden Eberhardt is averaging 103.8 yards and 7.5 receptions in his past four games.
- Justin Hardy’s next reception will be his 350th – all with the REDBLACKS.
- Kalil Pimpleton leads the league in combined yards per game (216.9).
- Winnipeg has won four straight games against Ottawa, and since 2018, the Bombers are 16-4 (.800) off a bye.
- The Bombers allowed a franchise-worst 377 rushing yards in their last game.
- Winnipeg has allowed a league-best one big play return.
- The Bombers are 3-0 in games decided by four points or less.
- Tim White is 51 yards shy of 6,000 in his career.
- Brady Oliveira needs 97 rushing yards to pass Willie Burden for 20th all-time. He is also 35 receiving yards shy of 2,000.
- Willie Jefferson has at least one sack in his part four games; his next will be his 84th, tying him with Willie Pless for 20th all-time.
- Tony Jones is seven defensive tackles away from 250.
TOR (4-4) at EDM (6-3)
- The home side has won the teams’ past four matchups.
- The Argos have eight sacks over their last two games; they are 4-1 when recording multiple sacks in a game.
- Chad Kelly is 2-0 against Edmonton. He has topped 300 yards in six of eight starts, and he needs 330 yards to pass Tobin Rote for sixth on the Argos’ all-time list.
- Damonte Coxie posted a season-high 161 yards last week.
- Makai Polk needs 49 receiving yards for 2,000 in his career.
- Janarion Grant‘s 64-yard punt-return TD last week was his 12th, moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs.
- Adarius Pickett leads the league with 59 defensive plays.
- The Elks have allowed 36.7 points per game over their past three contests.
- Cody Fajardo is a career 5-7 against Toronto. Last week, he became the 12th player to reach the 100-passing TDs-50-rushing major plateau. He leads the league in 20-yard+ depth pass completion percentage (56.8 per cent).
- Austin Mack is averaging 5.7 catches, 120 yards and one TD in his last three games.
- Tyrell Ford is tied for the league-lead in interceptions (five); with all of them coming in his past five games.
- Elks are 6-0 when leading after three quarters.
SSK (6-2) at HAM (3-6)
- Week 6: HAM 7 – SSK 38
- The Roughriders have won the teams’ past five matchups.
- Saskatchewan held Ottawa to 12 rushing yards last week.
- Trevor Harris is 12-5 against Hamilton. He has 1,026 passing yards and seven TDs over his last three games, but Hamilton held him to a season-low 211 yards with two interceptions in their last matchup.
- KeeSean Johnson’s next catch will be his 200th. He has four 100-yard games this season and touchdowns in each of his last three games.
- 2026 CFL Draft pick, Dylan Djeté made his first start last week, scoring his first TD and adding four catches for 53 yards.
- Last week, Tommy Stevens became the third player since 1995 to record back-to-back three-TD games, joining Mike Pringle (1999) and Joe Smith (2006).
- Hamilton is +37 in the first half, even in the third quarter and -84 in the fourth.
- Last week in his first start, Harrison Frost completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a TD.
- Kenny Lawler needs 19 receiving yards for 6,000 in his career.
- Reggie Stubblefield has registered at least four tackles in each game this season; he needs four more for 150.
- Julian Howsare’s next sack will be his 50th.