CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 11?

TORONTO –Week 11 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Nathan Rourke is a career 4-1 against Calgary. In the teams’ first matchup, he passed for 462 yards and three TDs.

Kalil Pimpleton leads the league in combined yards per game (216.9).

Janarion Grant‘s 64-yard punt-return TD last week was his 12 th , moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs. ​

, moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs. ​ Kenny Lawler needs 19 receiving yards for 6,000 in his career.

Julian Howsare’s next sack will be his 50th.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 11 below.

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Game Notes BC at Calgary Download PDF Ottawa at Winnipeg Coming Soon Toronto at Edmonton Coming Soon Saskatchewan at Hamilton Coming Soon

BIG GAME HUNTING

Record | Two QBs with 6,000+ yards in the same season: Doug Flutie and David Archer in 1993. Davis Alexander and Chad Kelly are on pace to match the feat with projected totals of 6,280 and 6,012 yards, respectively.

Record | Most 5,000+ passers in one season: four (1993, 2004 and 2018). Five on pace: Alexander, Kelly, Cody Fajardo, Trevor Harris and Jake Maier.

Record | Most receiving yards in one season: Allen Pitts (2,036 in 1994) Tyson Philpot on pace for 2,308. His projected 148 receptions would rank second all-time.

Record | Most 1,000-yard+ receivers in one season: 19 (2005) On pace for 20 this season.

Record | Most Canadians with 1,000+ receiving yards in one season: five (1993) On pace for nine this season.

Record | Consecutive 1,000-rushing yard+ seasons by a Canadian: Norman Kwong (four, 1955-58) Brady Oliveira in on pace for his fifth (1,481), which would also tie Andrew Harris for most by a Canadian.

Record | Most 1,000-yard+ rushing seasons by a Canadian: Andrew Harris Oliveira on pace to match.

Record | Most TDs in one season: Milt Stegal (23 in 2002). Tommy Stevens is on pace for 25 rushing TDs.



LEAGUE-WIDE

In 38 games, there have been 65 lead changes and 24 comeback victories.

29 games have had 50+ points.

Offensive TDs are up 27 percent to 6.1 per game

West teams are 11-7 against the East.

Visiting teams are 20-18 this season, but were 0-4 in Week 10.

BC (3-5) at CGY (4-5)

Week 4: CGY 41 – BC 33

BC leads the league in yards per rush allowed (3.8); Calgary has the second highest average yards per rush (5.7).

Calgary leads the league in sacks made (20); the teams are tied with a league-worst 20 sacks allowed.

BC has forced the fewest turnovers (eight).

Nathan Rourke is a career 4-1 against Calgary. In the teams’ first matchup, he passed for 462 yards and three TDs.

Justin McInnis posted a season-high 159 yards and his first TD last week. He needs five catches to reach 300.

T.J. Lee (637) is two defensive tackles shy of passing Shannon Garrett for 16 th all-time.

all-time. Zander Horvath has five TDs in his last two games.

Calgary has scored 30+ points in eight straight games.

Dave Dickenson needs one victory to become the 12 th coach with 100 wins.

coach with 100 wins. Marquel Lee is tied for the most defensive tackles (49).

Jude McAtamney is four-for-four on field goals 50+ yards.

2026 CFL Draft pick Jesulayomi Ojutalayo leads the league with 17 special teams tackles.

OTT (0-8) at WPG (4-4)

Week 7: WPG 36 – OTT 34 (OT)

The teams’ Week 7 matchup was the first game to be decided under the league’s new overtime format.

Jake Maier is averaging 322 passing yards in his last four games, including a season-high 344 in the teams’ last matchup.

Ayden Eberhardt is averaging 103.8 yards and 7.5 receptions in his past four games.

Justin Hardy’s next reception will be his 350 th – all with the REDBLACKS.

– all with the REDBLACKS. Kalil Pimpleton leads the league in combined yards per game (216.9).

Winnipeg has won four straight games against Ottawa, and since 2018, the Bombers are 16-4 (.800) off a bye.

The Bombers allowed a franchise-worst 377 rushing yards in their last game.

Winnipeg has allowed a league-best one big play return.

The Bombers are 3-0 in games decided by four points or less.

Tim White is 51 yards shy of 6,000 in his career.

Brady Oliveira needs 97 rushing yards to pass Willie Burden for 20 th all-time. He is also 35 receiving yards shy of 2,000.

all-time. He is also 35 receiving yards shy of 2,000. Willie Jefferson has at least one sack in his part four games; his next will be his 84 th , tying him with Willie Pless for 20 th all-time. ​

, tying him with Willie Pless for 20 all-time. ​ Tony Jones is seven defensive tackles away from 250.

TOR (4-4) at EDM (6-3)

The home side has won the teams’ past four matchups. ​

The Argos have eight sacks over their last two games; they are 4-1 when recording multiple sacks in a game.

Chad Kelly is 2-0 against Edmonton. He has topped 300 yards in six of eight starts, and he needs 330 yards to pass Tobin Rote for sixth on the Argos’ all-time list.

Damonte Coxie posted a season-high 161 yards last week.

Makai Polk needs 49 receiving yards for 2,000 in his career.

Janarion Grant‘s 64-yard punt-return TD last week was his 12 th , moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs. ​

, moving him into sole possession of second all-time. He is tied with Bashir Levingston for second with 15 total kick return TDs. ​ Adarius Pickett leads the league with 59 defensive plays.

The Elks have allowed 36.7 points per game over their past three contests.

Cody Fajardo is a career 5-7 against Toronto. Last week, he became the 12 th player to reach the 100-passing TDs-50-rushing major plateau. He leads the league in 20-yard+ depth pass completion percentage (56.8 per cent).

player to reach the 100-passing TDs-50-rushing major plateau. He leads the league in 20-yard+ depth pass completion percentage (56.8 per cent). Austin Mack is averaging 5.7 catches, 120 yards and one TD in his last three games.

Tyrell Ford is tied for the league-lead in interceptions (five); with all of them coming in his past five games.

Elks are 6-0 when leading after three quarters.

SSK (6-2) at HAM (3-6)