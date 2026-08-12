CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness heading to Calgary in 2027

TORONTO — The country’s next generation of football stars will showcase their skills in the City of Calgary for the 2027 Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by Anytime Fitness from March 11-13. Shouldice Athletic Park and McMahon Stadium will play host to the annual event.

The 2027 Combine Season kicks off with the CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo, Ont., on February 26, where several prospects will earn their way to the national showcase in Calgary.

On March 11, prospects, General Managers and Head Coaches will be made available to media members to discuss their expectations and outlooks for CFL Combine. That evening, the second annual Coach of the Year Celebration will recognize the outstanding contributions of Canadian football leaders. The league will present the Annis Stukus Award to the 2026 Coach of the Year, as well as the Ted Goveia Football Operations Award and the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award.

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CFL Combine officially gets underway on March 12 with participants taking part in the 40-yard dash, the 3-cone shuttle, the short shuttle, the broad and vertical jumps, and the bench press. On March 13, prospects will don their pads for various individual and team-based practices and drills. The event marks the final major milestone for prospects on the journey to the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft.

The 2027 CFL Combine has been made possible through the generous support of presenting partner Anytime Fitness and the Blue Sky City’s member-based destination management organization, Tourism Calgary. Beginning next year, the league’s new partnership with YouTube will elevate CFL Combine coverage with exclusive live streams of testing sessions and practices.

Additional information regarding the 2027 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, including participants, schedule, additional media opportunities, fan viewing, and more, as well as any associated grassroots programming and community initiatives hosted by the Calgary Stampeders, will be announced closer to the date.

QUOTE BOARD

“Calgary has been tremendous in our preparations for this year’s Grey Cup – from the Stampeders organization through to fan engagement and the vibe across Alberta’s entire football community. Grey Cup to our professional athletes is like CFL Combine to our Canadian prospects. We can’t wait to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience to our athletes in the Class of 2027.”

​– Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup & Events, CFL

“We are thrilled to host the CFL Combine in Calgary for the first time in our history. This event will help keep football top-of-mind during the off-season while showcasing our city as one of Canada’s great football communities. Most importantly, it creates an opportunity to inspire young athletes and shine a national spotlight on the incredible amateur football programs across the country.”

​– Jay McNeil, President, Calgary Stampeders

“The CFL Combine represents commitment, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence, values that define our members every day. We’re proud to support the next generation of Canadian football talent as they take the next step in their journey, while continuing to inspire healthier, stronger communities alongside the CFL.”

​– Jeff Christison President & CEO, Anytime Fitness Canada

“Building on the momentum of an incredible 113th Grey Cup event in November, we’re excited to welcome the next wave of talent and further fuel our city’s love of football. Calgary is a year-round sports city, and we’re proud to once again partner with the Calgary Stampeders to host the CFL Combine ahead of the 2027 season. We’re looking forward to showcasing our warm, western hospitality to the next generation of the CFL’s players, coaches and fans.”

​– Carson Ackroyd, Senior Vice President, Sales, Tourism Calgary