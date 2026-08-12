Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka signs one-day contract to retire with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that former defensive lineman Kene Onyeka has signed a one-day contract with the club to officially retire with the team.

“Ottawa will always have a special place in my heart,” said Onyeka. “I played my university football here and to have the opportunity to get drafted to a team in the same city and spend virtually my entire career here was a special experience.”

“I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches who helped me through my football career. I also want to give a shoutout to the incredible fans in Ottawa who made every home game an unforgettable experience. I’m incredibly grateful to announce my retirement as a member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.”

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Onyeka played 81 games over his six seasons in the CFL, all with the REDBLACKS (2019-25). The defensive lineman registered 110 total tackles, including 55 defensive tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, two tackles for loss, two pass knockdowns and two forced fumbles. He set career-highs in his 2022 season where he posted 17 defensive tackles and five quarterback sacks.

“Kene was the ultimate teammate and a true professional who was committed to his teammates and the REDBLACKS organization every day,” said Shawn Burke, vice president of football operations. “He brought that same level of dedication to everything he did off the field, whether it was in the community or simply being there for the people around him. We’re incredibly grateful for everything Kene gave to the REDBLACKS and wish him and his family nothing but the best in the next chapter.”

Onyeka was selected by the REDBLACKS in the fourth round, 29th overall of the 2018 CFL Canadian Draft, after spending his university career at Carleton, where he earned all-Canadian honours on two occasions.