Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Philpot, Schaffer-Baker ahead of the pack?

It’s wild to realize we’re already at Week 11 of the 2026 CFL season, and OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchups are now less than a month away!

The Alouettes continue to impress following their most recent victory over Edmonton, the Lions keep finding a way, Hamilton is trying to find its footing without Bo Levi Mitchell and Saskatchewan shows weekly that it’s still as strong as ever. We have that and so much more to chew on.

As these games come and go, Canadians are setting themselves apart from teammates and opponents in pursuit of the Most Outstanding Canadian award, with one player in particular standing head and shoulders above the field.

With that in mind, here are my leading candidates for MOC as we approach Labour Day.

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1. TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The front-runner.

It’s been a dominant and memorable display of growth, athleticism and confidence all coming together, with the all-important health factor firmly in place to allow Tyson to show what he is truly capable of.

Factor in an offence that is often humming with the best, a quarterback (who is also importantly healthy) playing with maximum belief in himself and a city that has welcomed Philpot as one of its own, and you get a formula that screams Most Outstanding Canadian.

Tyson Philpot has been the definition of this accolade to date, and fingers crossed his excellence continues to shine all year long.

2. KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

As Tyson (and Jalen, for that matter) has raised his game in 2026, so too has Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Despite being placed on the six-game injured list last week, I still believe KSB could return to form if he gets back in time for him to play a leading role on a Roughriders team that has successfully battled uphill through key injuries on offence.

With more than 700 receiving yards already, it’s clear Schaffer-Baker would be celebrated much more if Tyson Philpot hadn’t so clearly changed the discussion this season.

3. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The Bombers’ back continues to pound the rock with the best of them, proudly waving the red and white flag for ball carriers from St. John’s to Victoria and everywhere in between.

Brady Oliveira already has three games with 100 yards or more and leads the CFL in rushing yards per game at 82.3, a testament to his consistency and effort level each week. Oliveira currently sits third in CFL rushing behind only Montreal’s Travis Theis and Calgary’s Dedrick Mills.

4. BRETT LAUTHER | KICKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

A kicker? I always love to give the legs some love, and in a season where I was surprised to see Brett Lauther picked up in place of Lewis Ward, he’s certainly making the masses realize it was no mistake.

Lauther (who has also been place on the six-game injured list) leads the CFL with a perfect 20 made field goals on 20 attempts. He’s the only kicker to maintain a perfect success rate, and should he return in time while also keeping his perfect streak alive, Lauther could also be among the best Canadians of 2026.

Would Ottawa football fans prefer to have more wins and touchdowns, with less discussion about their excellent kicker? Absolutely. But doing your job perfectly deserves recognition regardless.

5. MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE END | BC LIONS

Bet on Betts 💥 Mathieu Betts joins Willie Jefferson III as a CFL sack leader with 6 on the season! 🗓️: Lions vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/XEHFxL9I2A — CFL (@CFL) July 31, 2026

Back in familiar territory, Mathieu Betts is tied for the CFL lead in sacks with Calgary’s Clarence Hicks and the dominant Winnipeg duo of Willie Jefferson and Jake Ceresna.

I get the sense Betts is just getting started this season, as he always seems to crank up the pass-rushing motor when the season gets down to its final month or so.

Can he recreate his mind-blowing streak of multi-sack games, when he recorded nine sacks over three weeks in 2025? Maybe not, but I wouldn’t bet against Mathieu.

6. BEN LABROSSE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

ANOTHER INT FOR LABROSSE ‼️ Ben Labrosse hauls in his third interception of the night! 🗓️: Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/nXVOLRRWzr — CFL (@CFL) July 25, 2026

There’s something in the water at field corner for the Calgary Stampeders.

Last year, Adrian Greene was tied for the CFL lead in interceptions, and just last Thursday, he secured a pick-six on the road against Toronto. Argos coaches have now had to watch Greene score against them in back-to-back years.

On top of that, Ben Labrosse has taken advantage of his chances this year, recording five interceptions after having NONE in his first 28 career games.

That handful of picks ties Labrosse with Tyrell Ford, who could be leading the chase if not for a couple of drops early in the year.

7. TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Alexander gets picked off! 🤯 Tyrell Ford comes up with ANOTHER huge Edmonton interception! 🗓️: Elks vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CTV, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Ep3dTqGyow — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

Ford’s five interceptions have him tied with Labrosse as two Canadians continue to make special plays in the secondary.

With Labour Day around the corner, this is a tremendous story within the story. Calgary and Edmonton both have Canadians making a major impact on defence, setting up another fascinating layer to their upcoming rivalry matchups.