3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Winnipeg in Week 11

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers clash with the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Winnipeg was on a bye in Week 10 and enters play with a 4-4 record.

Ottawa is still trying to break into the win column.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, or CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. GREG BELL’S TIME TO SHINE?

Running back Greg Bell has been trying to find his footing all season and this week may serve as one of his best opportunities to do so. The Blue Bombers allowed a franchise-worst 377 rushing yards in their Week 9 loss to BC and are allowing 141.1 yards per game. Bell also had his best performance against them back in Week 7 when he rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries.

2. WRAP ‘EM UP

Linebacker Nyles Morgan returning from a hand injury should help the REDBLACKS defence stop Brady Oliveira and the Bombers running game, but limiting the yards after contact has to be a defence-wide priority.

3. SECONDARY SHAKEUP

The defensive shakeup continued in the nation’s capital after the REDBLACKS latest loss with the release of Amari Henderson and Demerio Houston. Opportunities are now open for Marcus Barnes and Shadwel Nkuba II to take on larger roles, beginning this week against another veteran quarterback in Zach Collaros.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. WELCOME BACK ZACH COLLAROS

Winnipeg gets a physical and emotional boost with the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros. In his first game since a Week 5 win over Hamilton, Collaros will go up against a REDBLACKS secondary surrendering 344.5 yards per game. He’ll also try to improve on the 270.8 average passing yards his team has put up so far this season.

2. EXECUTION IN TIGHT

The Blue Bombers have a league-worst 10 red zone touchdowns. For an offence with weapons across the field, it’s a statistic one would think is bound to turn around. Collaros being back under centre should provide a settling feeling for the offence, but receivers Nic Demski and Ontaria Wilson have to find a way to finish.

3. KEY IN ON THE QUARTERBACK

Ottawa leans heavily on its pass game to move downfield and the Winnipeg defence has allowed 27 big plays, defined as passes of over 30 yards and rushes of over 20. The Bombers secondary has been a strength, particularly the play of defensive backs Evan Holm and Major Williams, but has just one interception. If trends continue, it will be a busy night down field.

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