CFL.ca’s midseason All-CFL team

TORONTO — We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2026 campaign and it’s time to start thinking about who may be named to the All-CFL presented by bet365 team later this fall.

There have been outstanding individual performances at every position so far this year, but some have stood out ahead of the rest.

CFL.ca recruited an expert panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments to put together a list of who would be named to the All-CFL team after the first half of the season.

Let’s get to the list.

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DEFENCE

​​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player

DEFENSIVE LINE

Willie Jefferson and Clarence Hicks bookend the defensive line in CFL.ca’s All-CFL team. Jefferson has continued to be a disrupting force on the edge, rushing the passer and knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage (five knockdowns). Clarence Hicks is tied for the league lead in sacks (six) and leads the CFL in pressures, by a large margin, according to PFF. His 50 pressures are 16 more than the next player, Malik Carney (34).

On the inside, Jaylon Hutchings and Ralph Holley have been a nightmare for opposing offensive lines this season. Holley is the highest-graded defensive lineman in run defence (85.7), according to PFF, while Hutchings has been a constant threat in the Stamps pass rush collecting four sacks and 18 tackles so far this season.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Halfback Robert Kennedy III and cornerback Tyrell Ford are the fourth and fifth-highest players in pass coverage so far this season, according to PFF, and have made CFL.ca’s All-CFL team. Kennedy III is the top grade at 81.1, while Ford is right behind him at 80.6. Receivers have also had a hard time hauling in completions on Ford’s side of the field, with the Elks defensive back allowing a 57.1 per cent completion rate, according to PFF, and he has picked off quarterbacks five times, tied for the league lead.

Stampeder Zy Alexander has been a shutdown defender at halfback, earning the highest coverage grade so far this season (82.7), while sitting second in interceptions with four. Lorenzo Burns has also impressed at corner for the Als with a 79.9 coverage grade, according to PFF.

LINEBACKER

Stampeders linebacker Marquel Lee has made a splash this season, with the second-highest overall coverage grade and highest among linebackers (82.2), according to PFF. Targeted 18 times this season, he’s only allowed seven first downs and has racked up eight stops in the run game, according to PFF, proving he’s a versatile linebacker who can play in coverage and in the box.

Tony Jones has allowed only five first downs on 14 targets so far this season, allowing an average of 7.3 yards per catch, which is the second-best among linebackers, behind only Ottawa’s A.J. Allen, according to PFF. Much like Lee, Jones has been versatile for the Blue Bombers, tallying 15 stops in the run game, the best mark among linebackers, per PFF.

Toronto’s SAM, or cover, linebacker Adarius Pickett sits just behind Jones in run stops (14), and can make plays behind the line of scrimmage, tallying seven tackles for loss or no gain, the most among linebackers, per PFF.

OFFENCE

Position Player Team Quarterback Davis Alexander Montreal Alouettes Running Back Justin Rankin Edmonton Elks Receiver Tyson Philpot* Montreal Alouettes Receiver KeeSean Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders Receiver Tyler Snead Montreal Alouettes Receiver Austin Mack Edmonton Elks Receiver Damonte Coxie Toronto Argonauts Offensive Tackle Nick Callender Montreal Alouettes Offensive Tackle Payton Collins Saskatchewan Roughriders Offensive Guard Pier-Olivier Lestage* Montreal Alouettes Offensive Guard Carter O’Donnell* Edmonton Elks Centre Peter Nicastro* Toronto Argonauts

​​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player

QUARTERBACK

Davis Alexander leads the league in passing yards (3,140), and passer efficiency amongst active quarterbacks (122.5). He’s thrown 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions and has helped two of his receivers, Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, to lead the league in receiving yards (more on them in a moment). His ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield has made Alexander one of the most exciting players to watch in the CFL so far this season as he leads many George Reed Most Outstanding Player conversations.

RUNNING BACK

Justin Rankin may not be putting up the same numbers that he had through the first few weeks of the season, but he’s still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league. His ability to take a handoff, make multiple defenders miss, and get to the second, and sometimes third, level of the defence is second to none. Rankin is also one of the best pass-catching running backs in the CFL, as evidenced by his early-season pace to get the coveted 1,000-1,000 season. The Elks running back is fourth in the league in rushing yards (651) and has scored seven touchdowns on the ground, while also adding 418 yards and a major score through the air.

RECEIVER

As mentioned above, Philpot and Snead have been outstanding for the Als. Philpot, who has scored a league-leading seven receiving touchdowns this year, has already surpassed the 1k receiving yards mark (1,154), while Snead is just 60 yards away from hitting the milestone (940).

Despite sharing targets with Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson is still on pace to have his best season ever. The Riders receiver has hauled in 714 yards in eight games and is on pace to surpass 1,600 yards.

In his first year in Edmonton, Austin Mack has been the Elks’ No. 1 option, hauling in 766 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. He’s averaging 16.3 per catch, including one for 81, the third-longest receiving play of 2026 so far. Damonte Coxie has been clutch for the Argos in 2026, hauling in 685 yards and scoring two touchdowns, while also tallying 17 second down conversions.

OFFENSIVE LINE

According to PFF, Montreal Alouettes offensive tackle Nick Callender has the second-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen (82.6) and has allowed no sacks so far this season, helping keep Alexander clean in the pocket. His mate in the trenches, Pier-Olivier Lestage, has also allowed no sacks this season and has a 98.8 pass blocking efficiency rating, per PFF.

Riders tackle Payton Collins has the second-best run blocking grade (78.8) per PFF, helping to open up holes for whoever is taking handoffs in the backfield, whether it be AJ Ouellette or Quali Conley. PFF ranks Edmonton Elks offensive guard Carter O’Donnell with a 98.1 pass blocking efficiency rating and states that he has allowed just one sack on Cody Fajardo. Argos centre Peter Nicastro, who has allowed no sacks so far this season, is the best offensive lineman in the CFL in pass blocking, recording an 83.0 grade, according to PFF.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Player Team Kicker Brett Lauther* Ottawa REDBLACKS Punter Jake Julien* Edmonton Elks Returner Tyreik McAllister Calgary Stampeders

​​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player

KICKER

Brett Lauther was the most reliable kicker so far in 2026, before his placement on the six-game injured list. He’s connected on all 20 of his field goal attempts this season, his longest coming from 51 yards out, and has only missed on one of his 10 converts.

PUNTER

Jake Julien is averaging 49.7 yards per punt, with his longest going for 79 yards. The Elks punter has also impressed this season, giving the Canadian the nod on CFL.ca’s All-CFL team.

RETURNER

While Janarion Grant and Trey Vaval are also worthy of this spot, the nod goes to Tyreik McAllister. McAllister has a league-leading 516 punt return yards, averaging 14.3 yards per return. The Stampeders returner has tallied 613 kickoff return yards, averaging 21.1 per kickoff. McAllister has also scored on a punt return and twice on missed field goals this season, making him dangerous any time he touches the football.