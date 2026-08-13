Follow CFL

© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu

Two players fined for action in Week 10

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued two fines from Week 10.

  • Ottawa defensive lineman Jelani Stafford has been fined for unnecessary roughness, committing a non-football action on Saskatchewan linebacker Nick Wiebe.
  • Hamilton defensive back Zamari Walton has been fined for delivering a low block on BC fullback Jacob Bond.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:

  • Amounts of player fines
  • Discipline related to dress code violations
  • Discipline involving teams or staff
  • Discipline involving players who have been released