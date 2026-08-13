Zach Collaros to start for Bombers vs. REDBLACKS

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting quarterback will return in Week 11.

Zach Collaros was listed as the team’s starter on their depth chart released on Thursday, returning to the lineup after missing the last four games.

In four starts this season, the Bombers are 2-2 with Collaros at the controls, though he didn’t finish his fourth start of the season in Hamilton after suffering a neck injury. Over those games, he has connected on 71.8 per cent of his passes for 985 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

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Dru Brown started for the Bombers in Collaros’ absence, throwing for 1,085 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bombers are returning from a bye on a two-game losing streak as they welcome the 0-8 Ottawa REDBLACKS to Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. and can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.