3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Toronto in Week 11

EDMONTON — The Toronto Argonauts head back out on the road in search of their third straight win when they visit the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto pulled out a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 10 to get back to .500 at 4-4.

Edmonton, on the other hand, is trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season after dropping consecutive games to Saskatchewan and Montreal.

Here are three keys to the game for each team ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, CTV and Crave in Canada, or CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. TURNOVERS

Quarterback Chad Kelly has thrown four interceptions in a game twice this season, both of which ended in wins, but it’s hardly a recipe for long-term success. The Elks have 14 picks as a team, led by defensive back Tyrell Ford’s five, so Kelly needs to be careful as turnovers can quickly turn into points for the home side.

2. HICKS AND SMITH SHARING THE LOAD

Is sharing the touches the answer to the Argos’ run game? Running backs Samuel Hicks and Isaiah Smith combined for 12 handoffs, 80 yards and a touchdown against the Stamps and will look to capitalize against an Elks front that just allowed 129 yards on the ground.

3. BETTER WITH AGE

Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon has made an immediate impact in the two games he’s played for the Argos since signing in late July. The veteran has tallied three sacks so far, including two against the BC Lions in Week 8. He’s another difference maker for a front that’s been strong against the run all season.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. BE READY FOR ANOTHER AIR ATTACK

The run of quality quarterbacks the Elks are facing continues this week with Kelly. The football is going in the air consistently, that much can almost be guaranteed, so it’s up to the aforementioned Ford and fellow defensive backs Chelen Garnes and Kobe Williams to limit the damage.

2. BEAR DOWN ON SECOND DOWN

The opposition is converting on 52.8 per cent of second down opportunities against Edmonton, the second worst mark in the league coming into action this week. Kelly has the arm to convert at any distance, but the defence needs to find a way to get off the field and give their own offence a chance to work.

3. MORE TOUCHES FOR JUSTIN RANKIN

Running back Justin Rankin has received double-digit handoffs five times this season and averaged at least 7.1 yards per carry in four of them. When he gets less than 10, he’s averaging 4.1 yards.

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