3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Saskatchewan in Week 11

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders look to stay perfect on the road when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Week 11 finale.

Saskatchewan downed Ottawa, 42-20, at home in Week 10 to move to 6-2 on the season.

Hamilton has dropped three straight and are 1-5 in their last six.

The two teams have met once already this season, with the Roughriders scoring a 38-7 victory in Week 6.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, or CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

The Riders’ receiving corps enters another week without Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker. Fortunately for head coach Corey Mace, Johnny Johnson III appears capable of shouldering some of the load and KeeSean Johnson returned to his regular self last week. Add in D’Sean Mimbs and Dylan Djete, and Saskatchewan seems capable of weathering the storm until the injury bug subsides.

2. THE KICKING GAME

Kicker Alex Hale was perfect on two field goal attempts in the win over the REDBLACKS and will look to build on that performance after improving his season conversion rate to 73.7 per cent.

3. SHORT AND STRONG

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens has 11 touchdowns in short yardage this season and often gets more than a few yards when called upon. Defensive lineman Mario Kendricks and linebacker Wynton McManis pose the test for the offensive line and Stevens on Saturday night.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. HANG WITH HARRISON FROST

Quarterback Harrison Frost has some positives to draw from his game against the BC Lions in Week 10, where he finished 20 of 33 for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He’ll have his work cut out for him against a defence allowing a league-low 215 points per game.

2. STAYING ON THE FIELD

The Ticats’ offence has gone two-and-out on a third of their drives this season and had issues at times stacking plays together against BC. Head coach Scott Milanovich will hope to get Larry Rountree III and the running game going as he tries to open things up for the passing game to move downfield more efficiently.

3. LEANING ON THE DEFENCE

Hamilton’s defence can do their rookie quarterback a favour by keeping the team in the game early. It’s a defensive unit that held quarterback Trevor Harris to 211 yards and picked him off twice in the first matchup, but shutting down one of the league’s all-time greats a second time is no easy feat. Defensive lineman Julian Howsare provides the pressure up front so defensive back Stavros Katsantonis can take advantage downfield.

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