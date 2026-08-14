3 stats that defined BC’s Week 11 win over Calgary

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CALGARY — The BC Lions came up with a late touchdown and even later interception to edge the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Thursday evening. Keon Hatcher Sr. brought in two touchdowns in a 30-26 BC road win, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Hatcher Sr. and the rest of the BC receivers were back to their best after a somewhat shaky outing in Week 10, while Zander Horvath continued to shine in the Lions’ ground game. On the other side of the football, the BC defence were defiant in the red zone and came up with a clutch takeaway to secure the victory at McMahon Stadium.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 11.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Lions down Stampeders on the road for third straight win

» Depth Charts: BC | CGY

» Game Notes: Lions at Stampeders

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

26 – CALGARY POINTS

The BC defence came to play on Thursday, limiting the Stamps to two touchdowns and 26 points scored, their lowest output of the season.

The Lions limited the red zone production of their opponent, with kicker Jude McAtamney coming onto the field to finish off five drives. Though Calgary was obviously unfortunate to lose both Dedrick Mills and Vernon Adams Jr. to injury in the second half, the Lions held the Stamps to just 18 points with that duo in the game. T.J. Lee produced an interception in the dying seconds to keep Calgary out of the end zone and push the Lions to 4-5 on the season.

134 – ZANDER HORVATH YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

The Zander Horvath show rolled on into Week 11 as he put up another tremendous performance out of the BC backfield to the tune of 134 all-purpose yards and one rushing score.

Horvath paced the running back room with 15 carries for 102 rushing yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 32 yards. He shrugged off tackles and tacked on extra yards while showing off his good hands when he lined up as a receiver. His two-yard touchdown in the second quarter got the Lions on the board as he made it 11 majors on the year.

2 – KEON HATCHER SR. TOUCHDOWN CATCHES

Nathan Rourke and his receivers weren’t in sync in Week 10, but the Leos still managed to get over the line against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at home. In Week 11 however, it was all systems go as Rourke connected with his weapons time and time again, looking the way of Hatcher Sr. in particular.

The veteran receiver hauled in two touchdown passes as part of a seven reception, 83-yard game. Hatcher Sr. had a game-high 10 targets as the Lions made a conscious effort to get the ball into his hands.