3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 11 win over Ottawa

As the CFL’s Official Charity Partner, World Vision Canada works alongside players, teams, and fans to create meaningful change for children and communities worldwide. From clean water initiatives to education and empowerment programs, the partnership highlights how the rhythms of the game can inspire rhythms of change far beyond the field.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers leaned on a familiar formula to secure a 33-21 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday night.

Brady Oliveira drove the offence with 154 yards from scrimmage, while Winnipeg protected the football despite consistent pressure from Ottawa’s defence. Sergio Castillo completed the effort by converting all four of his field goal attempts, including one from 56 yards.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 11.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Bombers answer late REDBLACKS rally to secure home win

» Depth Charts: OTT | WPG

» Game Tracker: REDBLACKS at Blue Bombers by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

154 – BRADY OLIVEIRA YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Brady Oliveira once again served as the engine of Winnipeg’s offence, making an impact as both a runner and a receiver.

Oliveira rushed 11 times for 74 yards and a touchdown while catching all eight of his targets for another 80 yards. He moved the chains throughout the game, broke tackles in space and helped the Bombers sustain several scoring drives.

0 – WINNIPEG GIVEAWAYS

Ottawa’s defence consistently pressured Winnipeg and finished with four sacks, but the Blue Bombers protected the football and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Winnipeg intercepted Jake Maier once and added a turnover on downs while avoiding any giveaways of its own. Zach Collaros and the offence remained composed under pressure, allowing the Bombers to play an efficient, controlled brand of football.

4 – SERGIO CASTILLO FIELD GOALS

In a game decided by 12 points, Sergio Castillo’s perfect performance helped Winnipeg keep a feisty Ottawa team at bay.

The kicker converted all four of his field goal attempts, connecting from 46, 56, 31 and 43 yards. His 56-yarder as time expired in the first half gave Winnipeg a 20-12 lead and provided valuable separation going into the break.