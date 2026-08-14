Lions down Stampeders on the road for third straight win

CALGARY — Nathan Rourke threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher Sr. and ran one in himself to help make it three wins in a row for the BC Lions as they downed the Calgary Stampeders 30-26 on Thursday evening. The Lions trailed early and went into halftime down by five but rallied to score 17 in the second half to improve to 4-5 and leapfrog the Stamps in the West Division standings.

The second-half featured three lead changes, with Hatcher Sr.’s 11-yard touchdown reception with 2:13 to go ending up as the decisive score. Calgary did have the chance to win it late, bringing the ball to BC’s nine-yard line as they trailed by four but BC’s T.J. Lee intercepted Josh Love to secure the road win for the Lions as they made it six wins in their past seven games at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary kicker Jude McAtamney scored all nine of Calgary’s points in a first quarter where BC was shutout. Stuck at first-and-20 midway through the second quarter, Rourke rolled to his right and then passed over the middle to Jermaine Jackson for an 85-yard completion. Zander Horvath pushed his way into the end zone for his 11th major of the season to cut Calgary’s lead to just two. He would finish with 15 carries for 102 yards and three catches for 32 receiving yards.

Calgary responded with their first touchdown of the game to cap off a nine-play possession. Vernon Adams Jr. tossed a touchdown pass to Erik Brooks who made a contested catch against Ronald Kent Jr. in the end zone.

Rourke connected with Keon Hatcher Sr. for a touchdown after the first half’s three-minute warning to cut Calgary’s lead to just two once more. McAtamney made it four-for-four with his leg in the first half to make it 18-13 at the break.

Rourke and the Lions came out of the gates ready to go in the second half. The Canadian quarterback dove to the right pylon for his 100th CFL touchdown to put BC into their first lead early in the third quarter as Calgary’s offence struggled to sustain drives throughout the third quarter.

Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills both exited with injuries in the second half, with Love closing out the game at quarterback for Calgary. A couple of turnovers forced by Calgary’s defence and specials teams made things interesting in the game’s final minutes as the momentum seemed to swing back in the home team’s favour. But after Hatcher Sr. reeled in his second touchdown of the ballgame, the Stamps couldn’t find a response as they dropped their second in a row.

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SCORING PLAYS

Jude McAtamney 55-yard field goal (12:12, Q1) | CGY 3, BC 0

Jude McAtamney 14-yard field goal (5:54, Q1) | CGY 6, BC 0

Jude McAtamney 29-yard field goal (1:55, Q1) | CGY 9, BC 0

Zander Horvath two-yard touchdown run (9:34, Q2) | CGY 9, BC 7

Vernon Adams Jr. 15-yard touchdown pass to Erik Brooks (3:26, Q2) | CGY 15, BC 7

Nathan Rourke eight-yard touchdown pass to Keon Hatcher Sr. (1:52, Q2) | CGY 15, BC 13

Jude McAtamney 44-yard field goal (00:00, Q2) | CGY 18, BC 13

Nathan Rourke 10-yard touchdown run (11:54, Q3) | BC 20, CGY 18

Sean Whyte 44-yard field goal (12:07, Q4) | BC 23, CGY 18

Quincy Vaughn one-yard touchdown run (4:29, Q4) | CGY 26, BC 23

Nathan Rourke 11-yard touchdown pass to Keon Hatcher Sr. (2:13, Q4) | CGY 30, BC 26

NEXT UP

The Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders will close out Week 12 at BC Place on Sunday, August 23. BC lost a close one to the West Division leaders at Mosaic Stadium back in Week 2.

Calgary will get their second bye of the season in Week 12. Their next test comes against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at home on Saturday, August 29.