Who leads the pack in the East and West Division MOP discussion?

The George Reed Most Outstanding Player debate is alive and well as we hit the 2026 midway mark this weekend.

With a handful of bona fide MOP contenders to consider through 10+ weeks of action, we wanted to delve a little deeper into this year’s debate. And with multiple candidates in each division, we thought breaking it down like that was the best way to do it.

So, what does the debate look like? Let’s take a look.

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EAST DIVISION

DAVIS ALEXANDER VS. TYSON PHILPOT

The East Division conversation is fascinating because we’re talking about teammates integral to one another’s success. But with the seasons Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot are having in Montreal, and with no disrespect to a few other players having strong campaigns, they’re the clear frontrunners out east.

For many, Alexander would be the midseason pick and understandably so. Alexander leads all regular starting quarterbacks with 3,140 passing yards, a 122.5 passer rating, and a 0.7 per cent interception rate. That’s on top of other impressive outputs like 18 touchdown passes and a 72.3 per cent completion rate.

Alexander’s case gets even stronger when you consider the team he’s helming. The Alouettes will hit the midway mark as the league’s top team at 8-1, which underlines just how important Alexander’s success has been. And let’s also not forget the position he plays; since 1953, quarterbacks have taken home MOP almost 60 per cent of the time.

But don’t sleep on Tyson Philpot. The former ninth overall selection is having a career season and one of the best seasons by any receiver in league history. Knocking on the door to superstardom the last few seasons, Philpot’s league leading 1,154 receiving yards and seven touchdowns are already career high totals with nine games to go.

Philpot’s MOP case gets even stronger when you consider historical context. By eclipsing 1,000 yards in Montreal’s eighth game, Philpot tied the all-time record for fastest to that mark while simultaneously setting a new one for the fastest Canadian. And here’s what drives home his case most emphatically: Philpot is on pace for 2,308 receiving yards, which would shatter the all-time mark of 2,036 set by Allen Pitts in 1994.

WEST DIVISION

TREVOR HARRIS VS. CODY FAJARDO VS. VERNON ADAMS JR.

Then there’s the West Division battle, which is headlined by three quarterbacks all having spectacular campaigns.

Cody Fajardo has been the picture of consistency for the upstart Elks. He enters Week 11 action second overall with 2,808 passing yards to go along with 16 touchdowns, a 109.8 passer rating, and a 70.5 per cent completion rate.

One of the most accurate passers in CFL history, Fajardo has always had a very high floor. In more recent years with Edmonton and Montreal, however, we’ve seen just how high his ceiling can be. And much like Alexander, Fajardo calling the shots for one of the league’s best teams doesn’t hurt his case.

For Trevor Harris, he just keeps doing what he does: complete passes at a high rate and win games. It just so happens he remains one of the league’s best quarterbacks at the age of 40. Harris performing like he has at this age has typically been reserved for the likes of Ricky Ray, Anthony Calvillo, and Damon Allen. That’s the type of company Harris is keeping right now.

In his 14th CFL season, Harris leads all regular starters with a 73.6 per cent completion rate, which is on brand for him. This season has also seen Harris rack up 2,655 yards, 19 touchdown passes, and a 117.2 passer rating. Perhaps 2026 is the year Harris brings home his first MOP, which would look nice on that mantle beside his Grey Cup MVP trophy from last year.

And then there’s Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr. who was the last quarterback to throw an interception this season. That’s a significant point in Adams Jr.’s case here. Adams Jr. has already set two new league records, starting with his 18 consecutive touchdowns to start a season without an interception. That surpassed the previous mark of 17 set by Ray and Darian Durant.

Additionally, by throwing 21 consecutive touchdowns without being intercepted, Adams Jr. set an overall league record. The old one was held by his Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson, who threw 20 straight in 2000. Overall, Adams Jr., who left Thursday’s game vs. BC in the second half, has recorded 2,548 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, two interceptions, and a 116.4 passer rating.

Trying to differentiate between these three West Division pivots is difficult. Currently Harris and Fajardo may have a slight leg up due to their teams’ 6-2 and 6-3 records, respectively. But Adams Jr. very much belongs in the conversation, and this debate feels like it’ll remain too close to call for most of the second half.