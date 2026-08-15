3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 11 win over Toronto

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EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks got back in the win column in front of a home crowd at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday afternoon, taking down the Toronto Argonauts 42-12.

A pair of streaks came to an end in this one, as Edmonton snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Argonauts’ two-game winning streak also came to a close.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Elks’ win over the Argonauts in Week 11.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Elks shut down Argonauts to snap two-game losing streak

» Depth Charts: TOR | EDM

» Argonauts, Elks by the numbers

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108 – JUSTIN RANKIN COMBINED YARDS

After being held to less than 80 combined yards in each of the last four games, Justin Rankin got back to his early-season form.

Whether it was through the air (four catches for 61 yards) or on the ground (47 yards), Rankin got it done and ran hard while doing so.

The 29-year-old also added a touchdown in this one after only managing a single major over the past four games.

6 – ARGONAUTS TURNOVERS

The Elks defence came to play, forcing the Argonauts to turn it over six times and in multiple ways.

The unit forced two fumbles, two turnovers on downs, and two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six), with virtually all of them leading directly to Edmonton points. Janarion Grant fumbled on a kick return, leading to an Elks field goal; Damonte Coxie then fumbled to set up an Edmonton major, before two turnovers on downs and, of course, a pick-six led to more points.

All in all, Edmonton scored 27 points off of Toronto’s plentiful turnovers, which was a massive swing.

301 – CODY FAJARDO PASSING YARDS

It was another clean, efficient game from the Elks’ pivot, who once again led his team to victory.

It wasn’t only the 301 passing yards from Fajardo; it was also the 1-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the 80.6 completion percentage (25-of-31), and the 50 yards rushing, most of which came on a career-best 44-yard scramble.

Fajardo has had a Most Outstanding Player-worthy season to this point and once again put together a great performance.