3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 11 win over Saskatchewan

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HAMILTON — It might not have been the way head coach Scott Milanovich drew it up, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats came through late to earn a 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium.

Both Ticats quarterbacks were efficient, but Tre Ford took over after entering in the third quarter, sparking a run of 16 unanswered points to help Hamilton snap its three-game skid and improve to 4-6.

Missing key offensive weapons, Saskatchewan fell to 6-3, dropping its first road game of the season and its first head-to-head against Hamilton since 2023.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 11.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Tre Ford leads Ticats rally past Riders

» Depth Charts: SSK | HAM

» Roughriders, Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

93 – YARDS ON HAMILTON GO-AHEAD DRIVE

Tre Ford sparked Hamilton’s rally, but it didn’t start that way. After taking over in the third quarter, Ford’s first series ended with him being stopped short on a gutsy third-down run, allowing Saskatchewan to extend its lead to nine points. Ford responded in the fourth with a 93-yard drive that gave Hamilton the lead for good. The quarterback known for his elusive scrambling showed off his arm on the march, completing six straight passes, including a 41-yard strike to an outstretched Keric Wheatfall for the touchdown.

Taking the lead emphatically put the pressure back on Trevor Harris and the Riders’ offence, forcing them to answer, and Hamilton’s defence took advantage of the desperation that followed.

0 – SASKATCHEWAN FOURTH-QUARTER FIRST DOWNS

While Ford was cooking in the fourth, the yards weren’t coming nearly as easily for Saskatchewan. As the Riders watched their lead slip away, Harris and company failed to gain a single first down on four possessions in the final frame. Philip Ossai set the tone early by tracking down Harris for a sack, while Reggie Stubblefield sealed the victory with an interception on Saskatchewan’s final possession.

0 – ROUGHRIDERS PLAYS OF 30+ YARDS

Saskatchewan entered the game with the second-fewest big plays in the CFL, and that weakness was magnified without playmakers Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus and AJ Ouellette. With Harris working to build chemistry with a fresh-faced group of receivers, the Riders couldn’t generate a single big play, defined as a pass of 30-plus yards or a rush of 20-plus. Their longest gain was Harris’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III, and the lack of explosive plays contributed to a series of stalled drives. Saskatchewan settled for four field goals, including one on its only true trip to the red zone.