Elks shut down Argonauts to snap two-game losing streak

EDMONTON — In front of a home crowd at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Edmonton Elks got back to their winning ways with a 42-12 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

With the win, the Elks snapped a two-game losing streak, while also stopping the Argonauts’ two-game winning streak.

Despite 355 net offensive yards combined by both the Elks and Argos in the first half, points were hard to come by in the first 30 minutes.

The defences were bending but not breaking, as the teams only traded field goals in the first quarter. The defensive units continued to stand tall in the second quarter, until a 44-yard run by Cody Fajardo — the longest of his career — led to the game’s first major via a Cole Snyder plunge midway through the frame.

Despite a pair of missed field goals by Brady Lidster, Toronto still managed to put points on the board before the break. A 51-yard catch-and-run by Kevin Mital gave the Argonauts’ offence some life and set the team up on the doorstep for Nick Arbuckle to punch it in before the half expired.

Despite the turn of momentum for Toronto at the end of the first half, it was immediately swung back in Edmonton’s favour to begin the second half. A Janarion Grant fumble on the opening kickoff gifted the Elks a free three points, which would be the start of an Edmonton avalanche.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before Justin Rankin took over in multiple ways. A 37-yard catch brought the Elks to the eight-yard line before he ran it in to extend Edmonton’s lead.

Toronto continued to turn the ball over in the second half in the form of fumbles, on downs, and a pick-six. Overall, the Argonauts turned the ball over six times in the second half, directly leading to 27 Elks points to blow the game open and make the mountain too high to climb back for the Argonauts.

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SCORING PLAYS

Brady Lidster 36-yard field goal (12:11, Q1) | TOR 3, EDM 0

Vincent Blanchard 52-yard field goal (09:20, Q1) | TOR 3, EDM 3

Jake Julien 62-yard punt single (04:21, Q1) | EDM 4, TOR 3

Cole Snyder one-yard touchdown run (10:29, Q2) | EDM 11, TOR 3

Nick Arbuckle one-yard touchdown run (00:58, Q2) | EDM 11, TOR 9

Vincent Blanchard 37-yard field goal (13:18, Q3) | EDM 14, TOR 9

Brady Lidster 31-yard field goal (10:45, Q3) | EDM 14, TOR 12

Vincent Blanchard 46-yard field goal (06:16, Q3) | EDM 17, TOR 12

Justin Rankin eight-yard touchdown run (04:12, Q3) | EDM 24, TOR 12

Cody Fajardo 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus (11:20, Q4) | EDM 31, TOR 12

J.J. Ross interception (09:12, Q4) | EDM 38, TOR 12

Vincent Blanchard 24-yard field goal (01:43, Q4) | EDM 41, TOR 12

Jake Julien 96-yard kickoff single (01:42, Q4) | EDM 42, TOR 12

NEXT UP

The Argonauts return home for their second game at BMO Field in 2026, as the next edition of the QEW rivalry takes place against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Elks finish their two-game home stand at Commonwealth Stadium by welcoming the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to town before a bye in Week 13.