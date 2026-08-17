5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 11

TORONTO — As has been the norm for the 2026 CFL season, Week 11 featured plenty of outstanding individual performances.

From Keon Hatcher Sr.’s big day for the BC Lions to Reggie Stubblefield shutting things down for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the final moments, players across the league made their presence felt.

Here are five PFF grades and statistics that stood out from Week 11.

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JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 7 MISS TACKLES FORCED

Justin Rankin doing what Justin Rankin does 🤷 Rankin sets up the touchdown and finishes the drive! 🗓️: Argonauts vs Elks LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CTV, Crave and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Opx5joFGt9 — CFL (@CFL) August 15, 2026

Justin Rankin carried the rock 16 times for the Edmonton Elks in their convincing win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon. He tallied 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and forced a league-high seven missed tackles, according to PFF.

Rankin continued to showcase his ability to be a dual threat, also hauling in four of five passes for 61 yards.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS | 91.7 PASSING GRADE

LIONS TAKE THE LEAD! 🚨 Rourke finds Hatcher Sr. to give the Lions the lead in the final minutes. 🗓️: Lions vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS2, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/tFNRnzYkNR — CFL (@CFL) August 14, 2026

Nathan Rourke was the highest-graded quarterback in Week 11, according to PFF, finishing the week with a 91.7 passing grade. The Canadian pivot led his Lions to a win in Calgary, the team’s third straight victory.

Rourke completed 15 of 22 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while adding three rushes for 39 yards and a major score.

KEON HATCHER SR. AND TIM WHITE | RECEIVERS | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Tim White with his 8th reception of the night for the first down ➡️ 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS2, and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/TBVFsf5Tw8 — CFL (@CFL) August 15, 2026

This won’t be the first time you hear Keon Hatcher Sr.’s name on this list.

Hatcher Sr. and Blue Bombers receiver Tim White were the targets when their respective teams wanted to move the chains, with each of them leading the league in receiving first downs (six). Hatcher Sr. finished his game with seven catches on 10 targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns. White tallied eight receptions on 10 targets for 85 yards in the Bombers’ win over Ottawa.

KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES

THAT WAS QUICK 😳 Nathan Rourke finds Keon Hatcher Sr. for a BC TD! 🗓️: Lions vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS2, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/wKfDbbkTBb — CFL (@CFL) August 14, 2026

As we mentioned, Hatcher Sr. is on this week’s list twice. Along with his big night of clutch first downs and touchdowns, the Lions receiver was a reliable option for Rourke to look to no matter the situation.

Three of his seven catches were contested, highlighting his ability to make plays even with a defender in tight coverage.

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 92.2 DEFENSIVE GRADE

INT ALERT! 🚨 Reggie Stubblefield comes in clutch in the final seconds. 🗓️: Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/zzU2B6yyTK — CFL (@CFL) August 16, 2026

Reggie Stubblefield came up clutch for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He picked off quarterback Trevor Harris with under a minute left in the game to all but seal the win for the home side.

Hamilton’s SAM linebacker had three tackles and collected two tackles for a loss, earning the highest defensive grade of the week (92.2), according to PFF.