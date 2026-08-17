Argonauts sign National defensive lineman Maisonneuve, defensive back Assibo-Dadzie

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed National defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve and National defensive back Istvan Assibo-Dadzie, the team announced on Monday.

Maisonneuve was selected by Montreal in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft but was released in May. The Gatineau, Quebec native attended the University of Montreal (2021-2024), where he played in 31 games and tallied 47 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles. The defensive lineman was named First Team All-Canadian in 2025 and helped Montreal win the Vanier Cup in 2023.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s midseason All-CFL team

» Buy Tickets: Hamilton at Toronto

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Assibo-Dadzie, six-foot and 190 pounds, was chosen by the Argos with the 30th pick during the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft and was named First-Team All-Conference in 2024 as a defensive back at Windsor. The Brampton native appeared in 30 games from 2019 to 2024, recording 86.5 tackles and five interceptions. The defensive back was also a Second Team OUA All-Star in 2023.

The team also announced the release of National running back Weagbe Mombo.