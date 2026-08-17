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Injury Reports August 17, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

Montrealalouettes.com

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, August 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Muftah Ageli DL Hamstring Limited
Emeric Boutin FB Ankle Limited
Michael Brodrique DL Knee Limited
Aaron Casey LB Groin Limited
Adrian Frye DB Hand Limited
Scott Hutter DB Ribs Limited
Cleyon Laing DL Foot Limited
Nyles Morgan LB Hamstring Limited
Daniel Okpoko DL Shoulder Limited
Charlie Parks DL Bicep DNP
Julian Pearl OL Groin Limited
Jevoni Robinson TE Hip DNP

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Geoffrey Cantin-Arku LB Adductor Full
Najee Murray DB Head Full
Wesley Sutton DB Lower leg Full
Mustafa Johnson DL Knee Full
Stevie Scott III RB Hamstring DNP
Don Callis DB Ankle Limited
David Dallaire FB Knee Limited
Des Holmes OL Back Limited
Daniel Wise DL Back Limited

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, August 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Brady Oliveira RB Ankle DNP
Dante Daniels FB Back DNP
Ethan Ball DB Achilles DNP
Asotui Eli OL Ankle DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Ankle DNP

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Edmoton Elks did not practice on August 17, 2026. They will be back on the field on August 18, 2026.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, August 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Sunday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 