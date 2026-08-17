CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, August 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status Geoffrey Cantin-Arku LB Adductor Full Najee Murray DB Head Full Wesley Sutton DB Lower leg Full Mustafa Johnson DL Knee Full Stevie Scott III RB Hamstring DNP Don Callis DB Ankle Limited David Dallaire FB Knee Limited Des Holmes OL Back Limited Daniel Wise DL Back Limited

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, August 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Brady Oliveira RB Ankle DNP Dante Daniels FB Back DNP Ethan Ball DB Achilles DNP Asotui Eli OL Ankle DNP Stanley Bryant OL Ankle DNP

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Edmoton Elks did not practice on August 17, 2026. They will be back on the field on August 18, 2026.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, August 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Sunday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status