CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Thursday, August 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Muftah Ageli
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Emeric Boutin
|FB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Michael Brodrique
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Aaron Casey
|LB
|Groin
|Limited
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|Hand
|Limited
|Scott Hutter
|DB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Foot
|Limited
|Nyles Morgan
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Charlie Parks
|DL
|Bicep
|DNP
|Julian Pearl
|OL
|Groin
|Limited
|Jevoni Robinson
|TE
|Hip
|DNP
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
|LB
|Adductor
|Full
|Najee Murray
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Wesley Sutton
|DB
|Lower leg
|Full
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Stevie Scott III
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Don Callis
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|David Dallaire
|FB
|Knee
|Limited
|Des Holmes
|OL
|Back
|Limited
|Daniel Wise
|DL
|Back
|Limited
Friday, August 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dante Daniels
|FB
|Back
|DNP
|Ethan Ball
|DB
|Achilles
|DNP
|Asotui Eli
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Stanley Bryant
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Edmoton Elks did not practice on August 17, 2026. They will be back on the field on August 18, 2026.
Saturday, August 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Sunday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status