MMQB: 6 midseason picks for the 2026 CFL Awards

With Week 11 behind us, we’re now into the second half of the 2026 season.

Last week’s Monday Morning Quarterback started our look at a few midseason awards, but we opted to save the traditional individual honours until after officially passing the halfway mark.

With the second half underway, and with preseason choices added for reference, here are our MMQB picks for the six player awards that’ll be named at the end of the season.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s midseason All-CFL team

» Tre Ford leads Ticats rally past Riders

» Elks shut down Argonauts to snap two-game losing streak

» Bombers answer late REDBLACKS rally to secure home win

» Lions down Stampeders on the road for third straight win

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

GEORGE REED MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Goodness, was this one close, at least from this vantage point. With a teammate on pace to break CFL records, Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander faced stiff competition. But when it came down to it, Alexander has posted spectacular numbers while helming the CFL’s best team and highest-powered offence. That tipped the scales ever so slightly in his favour.

Alexander leads all regular starting quarterbacks with 3,140 passing yards, a 122.5 passer rating, a 10.4 yards-per-attempt average, and a 0.7 per cent interception rate. That’s on top of other impressive outputs like 18 touchdown passes and a 72.3 per cent completion rate.

Alexander wins (the Als are 8-1), puts up outstanding numbers, and he’s rapidly evolved into his team’s unquestioned leader.

Preseason pick: Nathan Rourke, BC Lions

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

That teammate of Alexander we referenced is none other than receiver Tyson Philpot. Naming him Most Outstanding Canadian was the easiest choice of the six and I’m not writing off his MOP chances, either. If Philpot continues doing what he’s done thus far, voters may have no choice when it comes to the 2022 CFL Canadian Draft ninth overall pick.

With a league-leading 1,154 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Philpot is having an historic campaign thus far. By eclipsing 1,000 yards in Montreal’s eighth game, Philpot tied the all-time record for fastest to that mark while simultaneously setting a new one for fastest Canadian.

And here’s the big picture context: Philpot is on pace for 2,308 receiving yards, which would shatter the all-time mark of 2,036 set by Allen Pitts in 1994.

Preseason pick: Nathan Rourke, BC Lions

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Willie Jefferson III DENIES the Lions offence ❌ Jefferson III now leads the CFL with 6 sacks! 🗓️: Lions vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/TZ7uG1XV4i — CFL (@CFL) July 31, 2026

Who’s this upstart defensive end terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for the Bombers? Wait a second…that would be none other than surefire future Canadian Football Hall of Famer Willie Jefferson. Yep, the six-time All-CFL edge rusher is having as good a year as ever at the age of 35 and has made a great case for his second Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

In his 12th CFL season, Jefferson sits second overall with six sacks and leads all defensive linemen with five pass knockdowns. But, as has been the case throughout his stellar career, Jefferson’s impact goes far beyond raw stats. He’s been one of the league’s most successful edge rushers in one-on-one battles and has consistently pressured opposing pivots.

Preseason pick: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

NICK CALLENDER | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal’s Nick Callender has been among the league’s best left tackles for the last number of years. But his place as the anchor of the CFL’s best offensive line seals things for Callender at the 2026 midway mark. And if the Als continue to win battles at the line of scrimmage like they have, Callender should have his first All-CFL honour to go along with three East Division nods.

Callender has paced a Montreal line that’s allowed just seven sacks, which equates to less than one per game. The results of keeping quarterback Alexander upright have been rather emphatic, I’d say. Callender has also helped turn the Als into one of the league’s best rushing squads, averaging 112.6 yards per game with tailback Travis Theis sitting third overall with 700.

Preseason pick: Jarell Broxton, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

TYREIK MCALLISTER | RETURNER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Tyreik McAllister’s return to the CFL after a couple years away has gone about as well as anyone could have imagined. Signed in March after two seasons south of the border, McAllister has been a revelation and has completely transformed Calgary’s return game as a result.

What sets McAllister apart is how much of an impact he’s made across the board. He sits second overall with 549 punt return yards to go along with one touchdown and third with 755 kick return yards. And no one has been more dangerous on missed field goal returns; McAllister leads the CFL with 265 yards and two touchdowns in that category.

Preseason pick: Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE

ZY ALEXANDER | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

ZY ALEXANDER WITH THE ONE HANDED PICK 🤯 🗓️: Stampede Bowl: Argonauts vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+@fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/HrrFAvwZ5N — CFL (@CFL) July 3, 2026

When it comes to instant impact as a first year CFLer, no one has done it quite like Zy Alexander. After starting the season on the practice roster, Alexander recorded an interception and two defensive tackles in his Week 4 pro debut. And Alexander has only solidified his spot ever since.

In just eight games, Alexander is tied for second with four interceptions to go along with 27 defensive tackles. Beyond his counting numbers, Alexander has been one of the league’s toughest defensive backs to throw on, and he’s been especially stingy in the red zone. Now solidified at boundary halfback, Alexander’s emergence has helped Calgary slot much better in their defensive backfield.

Preseason pick: We didn’t select a preseason Most Outstanding Rookie