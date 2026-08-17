OSEG announces changes to REDBLACKS football leadership

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) announced changes to the football leadership of the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Monday.

Adrian Sciarra will transition out of his role as President. As a result, OSEG has commenced an immediate search for a new leader for the REDBLACKS football club.

Sciarra will remain with OSEG and continue in his role as President and Alternate Governor of the Ottawa 67’s Hockey Club.

“Our fans have been patient and they deserve better,” said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie. “We are making this change because the REDBLACKS need dedicated football leadership focused entirely on building a winning program. Our priority is to find a football leader with the experience, the CFL connections and the track record to help rebuild this club into a perennial Grey Cup contender. That search begins today.”

Goudie added: “Adrian has been with OSEG since day one and has played an important role in building this organization from the ground up. His contributions extend well beyond football and hockey, including securing founding partnerships and naming rights sponsors while playing a key role in attracting and establishing relationships with the sports organizations that now call TD Place home. He is an important part of this organization, and I’m pleased that he will continue with us.”

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Roger Greenberg, OSEG Managing Partner and REDBLACKS Governor, commented: “John Ruddy and I are committed to winning football in Ottawa and to building a football organization that will be here for the long term. That commitment is reflected in our investment in players, coaches, and facilities, and now in the new football leadership that we will bring to this club. We owe it to our fans and to this city to build a team that wins consistently, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”

OSEG expects to have permanent executive leadership for the REDBLACKS in place by the end of the calendar year. The organization will provide further updates as the search progresses.