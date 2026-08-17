Overreaction Monday: 6 hot takes from Week 11

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that may or may not be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction,” a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, once again Tre Ford says “look at me.” Just how “up” are things looking in BC and Winnipeg? And frowns turned upside down in Edmonton.

RELATED

» Tre Ford leads Ticats rally past Riders to end three-game skid

» Elks shut down Argonauts to snap two-game losing streak

» Bombers answer late REDBLACKS rally to secure home win

» Lions down Stampeders on the road for third straight win

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

THE CAROUSEL KEEPS ON SPINNING?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats needed to turn the ball over to back-up quarterback Tre Ford on Saturday night, after starter Harrison Frost was forced, by injury, to the sidelines.

Ford — benched in favour of Frost after three starts of his own — fired a touchdown bomb to receiver Keric Wheatfall as part of a 13 of 17 half of football, for 151 yards. Ford rushed for 38 more and, most importantly perhaps, did not turn the ball over.

Voila. Hamilton beats Saskatchewan, 26-19, and ends a three-game losing streak.

“It’s Tre’s job once again.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

Ford had a marvellous game in relief, no doubt about it.

And Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich sang his preparatory praises after the game, pointing out how hard Ford has been working in practice to ensure he’s ready to step in when needed.

But the coach said he liked what Frost provided as well and he was his usual cagey self when asked about the Ticats’ pivot plans moving ahead to this Saturday’s game against the Argos.

“As far as the quarterback situation, I’ll let you know (this) week,” he told reporters.

The extent of Frost’s injury will be a factor in all that, undoubtedly.

THEY’RE OUTTA THE WOODS, RIGHT?

After a 30-26 win in Calgary, BC Lions head coach Buck Pierce was asked how a three-game winning streak felt to his team. He let out a sigh. And that said a lot about how the mood has changed for the Lions, now more comfy at 4-5 after getting out to a disastrous 1-5 start.

“The BC Lions are finally in gear now.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

“We turned the ball over too much,” said Pierce after the game. “Too many penalties.”

That doesn’t seem like a coach who is satisfied with how things are clicking. More like a coach who is guarding his optimism, looking for signs of impending dominance.

A chance to really build some momentum comes in Week 12, when the Lions host Saskatchewan.

THEY, TOO, ARE OUTTA THE WOODS, RIGHT?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers came off a bye with a mission to get things right, especially with their run defence.

That bye came off a dismal home loss to the BC Lions in Week 9, where they gave up 377 yards rushing.

Against Ottawa, the Blue Bombers gave up a paltry 27 yards on the ground, so, mission accomplished right?

“Winnipeg’s got that all sorted out now.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

The REDBLACKS came into the game as the league’s weakest rushing team with an average of 54 yards per game.

And they ran just eight times against Winnipeg, down from their league-low average of 14.9 per game.

It would have been disastrous for the Bombers to give up a big night of ground-gaming against a team that has been so rush-challenged, so they’ve got that, at least.

But, coming into the game as the league’s lowest-ranked rush defence (141 yards per game given up, now that’s down to 128.4), we’ll learn more about where Winnipeg is when they face the Edmonton Elks in Week 12.

ASKED AND ANSWERED

The Edmonton Elks stopped a two-game losing run with a blowout win over the Toronto Argonauts, looking as though they were very angry about how things went for them in Montreal the week before.

A 42-12 home conquest has them back on top in the West and, presumably, grooving along once again.

“Guess we can stop worrying about the Elks.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

The Elks answered the bell after losing consecutive games to Saskatchewan and then Montreal, with that last one being thought of — by some — as an unmasking.

But Edmonton responded with a big home win, looking good in all phases, not only beating an opponent they were favoured to beat in a close one, but trouncing them.

They appear to have gotten out of the ditch. The task at hand now is to keep that pedal to the metal.

INJURY ADDED TO INSULT

The Calgary Stampeders left the field on Thursday reeling not only from a second straight loss, but with the knowledge that they may be in a bit of an injury pickle going forward.

Both quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and running back Dedrick Mills left with injuries during Calgary’s loss to BC.

“Dark clouds have rolled in. That’s too much for any team to overcome.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

We don’t yet know the extent of the injuries to either Adams or Mills, so we can’t say they are now faced with filling major holes on their offence.

With the Stamps now on a bye week, it’s possible they could return in Week 13 with both stars ready to roll.

And if not?

Still too early to tell, as we can’t really know what they’ve got in back-up quarterback Josh Love just yet.

At tailback, the Stampeders have an able ‘next-up’ man in returner Tyreik McAllister and they also have former Toronto Argonaut running back Deonta McMahon on the practice roster.

THAT WORKS JUST FINE FOR HIM TOO, YOU KNOW

It’s a familiar refrain in Winnipeg: Get Brady his touches.

Handing off is one thing and it was the route the Bombers had almost exclusively gone with him over the five games that preceded Winnipeg’s victory over Ottawa. In those games, Oliveira was targeted on an average of just 1.5 passes per game.

“Have to get Brady the ball through the air more often.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

Oliveira had eight catches for 80 yards in the Bombers’ win over Ottawa and 68 of those yards came after the catch.

It was Oliveira’s biggest receiving game since he hauled in nine for 100 yards against Calgary a little over a year before.

A one-dimensional Oliveira can be a handful for opposing teams, but if the box is clogged, he’s only human and can get stymied by congestion.

Winnipeg’s victory over the REDBLACKS served as a clear reminder that getting the ball in Brady’s hands through the passing game could well be more than just an afterthought.