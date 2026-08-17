REDBLACKS sign three American defenders; release two others

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the team has signed three players including American defensive back Travian Baylock, American defensive lineman Norell Pollard, and American defensive back Benny Sapp III.

Blaylock most recently spent time earlier this year with the Edmonton Elks. The 26-year-old suited up in one game for the BC Lions last year (2025), registering three defensive tackles and spending most of the year on the practice roster. Prior to heading to the CFL, Blaylock played 39 games over six seasons (2018-23) at the University of Wisconsin, registering 32 total tackles.

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Pollard most recently spent training camp earlier this year with the Calgary Stampeders. He also spent parts of two seasons with the Washington Commanders (2024-25) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. Pollard played 59 games over five seasons at Virginia Tech (2019-23) where he posted 119 tackles and 12 quarterback sacks.

Sapp III played three games earlier this season with the Calgary Stampeders, registering eight defensive tackles. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native began his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2025), suiting up in six regular season games, registering 22 total tackles, 19 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. Sapp split his collegiate career between the University of Minnesota and Northern Iowa. He is the son of former NFL defensive back Benny Sapp II.

Ottawa also announced that they have released American defensive back Jalen Jones and American defensive lineman Jordan Lawson.