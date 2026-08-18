AMSOIL Power Rankings: Ticats climb and plenty of movement after Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11 is complete and with it comes a new look to this week’s Power Rankings.

The Als maintained the top spot and Ottawa remains at the bottom, but all seven other teams have moved following a week of action.

Where does every team stand in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings?

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1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 1

Last game: 48-30 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 20

Worth noting: Returning from a Week 11 bye, the Montreal Alouettes remain at the top of the AMSOIL Power Rankings. Davis Alexander continues to lead the George Reed Most Outstanding Player conversation, with his receiver, Tyson Philpot, in the mix as well. With a defence that is firing on all cylinders as one of the best in the league, the Als will take on the winless Ottawa REDBLACKS to open Week 12 in the CFL.

2. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 3

Last game: 42-12 win over Toronto

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, August 21

Worth noting: Edmonton rebounded from its two-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 11. Justin Rankin collected 108 all-purpose yards, including a rushing touchdown, and the defence forced the Argos to commit six turnovers. Cody Fajardo and the offence turned the defence’s work into points, scoring 27 points off turnovers in the game. Now a meeting with the Blue Bombers is on the table as Edmonton hopes to stay atop the West Division.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 2

Last game: 26-19 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at BC, August 23

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders weren’t able to hold off a second-half rally by Tre Ford and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 11. No Rider receiver hauled in more than 51 yards in the game and the team’s third-string running back, Star Thomas, managed just 36 yards on nine carries. Have the injuries caught up with Saskatchewan? Only time will tell, but in the meantime Corey Mace’s squad will need to prepare to head to BC to take on a hot Lions team that has won its last three contests.

4. BC Lions

Last week: 6

Last game: 30-26 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 23

Worth noting: The BC Lions sealed the win with a clutch interception in the end zone by T.J. Lee to improve its winning streak to three. After a slow start to the season, the Lions have started to turn things around and are beginning to climb the standings and the AMSOIL Power Rankings. Nathan Rourke and co. now head to Saskatchewan to take on the defending champion Roughriders with a chance to create even more separation between themselves and the Stampeders, who they just leapfrogged to fourth place with their Week 11 victory.

5. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 4

Last game: 30-26 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Hamilton, August 29

Worth noting: The Stampeders were oh-so-close to winning last week, but the Lions had other plans. It all started with a late touchdown by BC to take the lead. And then as Josh Love, who was filling in for an injured Vernon Adams Jr., looked for the go-ahead score with 37 seconds left on the clock, Lee called game with an interception in the end zone. With Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills leaving the game with injuries, Calgary heads out on a Week 12 bye with hopes they can forget about the heartbreaker against BC and that their two offensive stars can return against Hamilton.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 7

Last game: 33-21 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Edmonton, August 21

Worth noting: Zach Collaros returned to the lineup this week after missing the last four games with a neck injury and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers edged out the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Collaros left the game for a few plays in the second quarter, but good news for Bombers fans, he returned and helped secure the win. This week will be a test for the 5-4 Blue Bombers, as they face the West Division-leading Edmonton Elks at home, where the Green and Gold are 4-1 so far this year.

7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 8

Last game: 26-19 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: at Toronto, August 22

Worth noting: Tre Ford rallied the Ticats to a big second half on Saturday night, filling in for Harrison Frost, who was injured in the contest. It was a statement win for the Tabbies over the defending champs, after losing five of their last six contests, as they try to navigate things without their star pivot, Bo Levi Mitchell. At the time of these rankings, there’s no clear indication whether Frost will be able to return or whether head coach Scott Milanovich will decide to roll with Ford either way. This week’s game will be a big one for the Ticats, as they head to Toronto to take on their rivals and look to move ahead of the Argos in the East.

8. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 5

Last game: 42-12 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. Hamilton, August 22

Worth noting: For the second straight week, the Toronto Argonauts lost the turnover battle. They committed five against Calgary in Week 10, but Toronto was able to get the win in that contest. Things were different against Edmonton, however, with the Argos turning the ball over six times and ultimately being defeated. They have a chance to right the ship this week, as they welcome the rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats to BMO Field, where the Boatmen are 1-0 so far this season.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 33-21 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: at Montreal, August 20

Worth noting: Jake Maier threw for more than 300 yards for the fourth week in a row, but it wasn’t enough for the Ottawa REDBLACKS to get its first win of the season. There were positives to take from its loss against Winnipeg, as Ottawa pulled within five points with just over four minutes remaining in the game. Ryan Dinwiddie’s team will head to Montreal in Week 12 for a battle against the East-leading Alouettes.