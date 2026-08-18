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News August 18, 2026

J.J. Ross headlines Week 11 Players of the Week

CFL.ca

TORONTO — J.J. Ross, Cody Fajardo and Zander Horvath have been named Week 11 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments

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  1. J.J. ROSS | DB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 42 – TOR 12
    • Four defensive tackles
    • Two interceptions, including an 85-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter
    • First career multiple-interception game
    • First career touchdown
    • One forced fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by Edmonton, which led to a touchdown
  2. CODY FAJARDO | QB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 42 – TOR 12
    • 25-of-31 (80.6 per cent) with zero interceptions
    • 301 passing yards; fourth 300-yard+ game of the season
    • One touchdown pass, a 10-yard effort to Joshua Cephus in the fourth quarter
    • Three carries for 50 yards, including a 44-yard effort in the second quarter
    • Efficiency rating of 120.5
    • Second Player of the Week honour (W8)
  3. ZANDER HORVATH | RB | BC LIONS | BC 30 – CGY 26
    • 15 carries for 102 yards; third consecutive game with 15+ rushes and third career 100-yard+ rushing game
    • Two 20-yard+ rushes, including a 40-yard effort in the third quarter
    • One rushing touchdown; a two-yard effort in the second quarter
    • Third straight game with a rushing major
    • Three receptions for 32 receiving yards ​
    • Second Player of the Week honour (W9)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW