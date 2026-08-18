Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 12 picks

TORONTO — We’ve crossed the midway point of the season and it’s still anyone’s game in the CFL.ca writer picks standings.

Jamie Nye has created another game of separation between himself and Kristina Costabile and Matt Cauz, who are both two games back from the leader. Vicki Hall is next at an even .500 while Pat Steinberg looks to make up ground this week to improve on his 20-22 record.

What happens in Week 12? Here’s who the writers are taking.

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OTTAWA AT MONTREAL

Thursday, August 20

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Montreal returns from a bye week still holding the league’s best record (8-1). Its offence, led by MOP favourite Davis Alexander, features pass-catchers and a bruising running back that keeps any defence honest. Ottawa will have their hands full trying to slow down the rushing and aerial attack on Thursday night. Jake Maier has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last four games, but will he be able to find space against the Als defence as Ottawa searches for its first win of 2026? The writers aren’t convinced.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal

WINNIPEG AT EDMONTON

Friday, August 21

9:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Edmonton and Winnipeg are meeting with each team riding the high of convincing victories. The Bombers improved their record to above .500 with their win over Ottawa, while Edmonton snapped a two-game losing streak by taking down the Argos. With things so close in the West Division, getting a win against a division foe will be important for both teams. Can Cody Fajardo and the Elks keep things rolling with another win at home to add to their 4-1 record at Commonwealth Stadium? Or will Zach Collaros and the Bombers spoil the fun? The experts think it will be the home team earning the two points.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Edmonton

HAMILTON AT TORONTO

Saturday, August 22

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The second edition of the Battle of the QEW gets underway on Saturday night in Toronto as the Argonauts host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto is 1-0 at home this year and after committing 11 turnovers in their last two games, they’ll hope to play clean football to defend their perfect record at BMO Field. Hamilton had to turn back to Tre Ford in Week 11 after Harrison Frost was injured in the game against Saskatchewan. As of this writing, there’s no indication who will start for Scott Milanovich’s club, but most of the pick makers still think his team will get the win.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN AT BC

Sunday, August 23

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

These two teams met in Week 2 of the season, with the Roughriders edging the Lions 31-27. It seems to be an entertaining game any time these clubs meet (just look back at last year’s Western Final), and Week 12’s finale should be no different. BC defeated the Calgary Stampeders last week, improving its winning streak to three, while Saskatchewan fell to the Ticats. Can Trevor Harris and the Riders get back into the win column this week, despite still dealing with injuries? Or will the Lions continue to build momentum? CFL.ca’s writers are undecided on this contest.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC