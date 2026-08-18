Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 12

Welcome to Week 12 and welcome to the second half of the season!

The stretch drive is underway in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet, which means the stakes are even higher on every decision from here on out. And in CFL Weekly Fantasy, we’re looking at a nice value start this week to go along with a big-name receiver you might want to shy away from.

Here are your Week 12 start and sit options for both games!

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JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Rosters with decent tailback depth may have become slightly hesitant starting Justin Rankin in recent weeks. Rankin hasn’t gone over 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games and his yards-per-carry average has dropped to 3.7 during that stretch.

But Week 12 at home to Winnipeg is a perfect time to hammer that start button on Rankin.

Rankin went for 106 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in Edmonton’s last game against the Bombers in Week 4. Furthermore, Winnipeg sits last, averaging 128.4 rushing yards against per game with 13 touchdowns allowed.

SIT

TORONTO ARGONAUTS RECEIVERS

Depending on your other options, this is a good week to fade Toronto receivers. The Argos welcome a very stingy Hamilton pass defence Saturday night. Paired with a very spread-out group of receiving options, this week feels like too much of a crapshoot to be dressing Damonte Coxie, Kevin Mital, Makai Polk, David Ungerer III, or Tyler Kahmann. If you have any of them on your roster, consider adding them to your bench.

The Ticats enter Week 12 sitting second allowing 281.1 passing yards per game after a stellar performance vs. Trevor Harris and Saskatchewan last week. Hamilton is also ranked second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed or an average of 1.4 per game.

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ALEXANDER HOLLINS | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

DAVIS ALEXANDER 53-YARD MOONSHOT TO ALEX HOLLINS FOR THE TD 🤯 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/TYBCzw8xL6 — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2026

I really like Montreal’s Alexander Hollins as a budget-friendly WR2 or FLEX option this week. Notably less expensive than teammates Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Cole Spieker, I like the upside on Hollins in Week 12.

The Alouettes host an Ottawa team Thursday that’s surrendered 18 passing touchdowns in nine games and is allowing a league-worst 333.9 passing yards per game. Hollins also caught one of his two touchdowns this season to go along with a season high 54 yards in Montreal’s Week 4 win over the REDBLACKS.

SIT

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Knowing his price tag and considering a tough matchup, I’m avoiding Justin McInnis in Sunday’s Week 12 finale. The Lions host a Saskatchewan defence that has allowed a league-low 13 passing touchdowns this season.

While McInnis is always a solid bet to churn out decent yardage, the lack of scoring upside makes me shy away from this matchup. With just one receiving touchdown all season, and up against a Roughriders defence surrendering just 1.4 passing majors per game, a five-figure price tag is probably too much for McInnis this weekend.