Ticats sign American linebacker Vi Jones

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Vi Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jones, 28, was in training camp this season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering two defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and an interception in two preseason games.

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Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in three games as a rookie. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-24), where he recorded two forced fumbles and nine defensive tackles. Jones joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, registering 10 tackles in three preseason games before being among the Cardinals’ final cuts.

Collegiately, Jones played for USC (2017-18), where he had 28 total tackles in 21 games before transferring to NC State in 2019. Over his career with the Wolfpack, Jones amassed 80 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and three blocked kicks in 24 games. He was a co-recipient of the Wolfpack’s Special Teams Player of the Year award in 2020.