4 CFL Weekly Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 12

Week 12 is here, which marks the first full week of the second half of the season.

This week presents a few sneaky options if you’re looking to fill out your CFL Weekly Fantasy roster with a budget-friendly choice or two.

We’ve got at least one sleeper choice in all three offensive positions that provide nice upside without breaking the bank.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

» Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 12

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

If you’re looking for a tailback on a tight budget, Ottawa’s Greg Bell could fit the bill. Yes, his matchup looks lopsided with the 0-9 REDBLACKS visiting 8-1 Montreal. But with Bell’s ability to impact the passing game, which is how he scored his first touchdown of the season last week, I like the possibility of keeping him involved all game.

Bell has averaged six passing targets in his last three games and remains Ottawa’s clear-cut No. 1 running back. With a $9,500 price tag and up against an Als defence allowing more than 95 rushing yards per game, Bell is a solid budget-friendlier option.

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

I know Kaion Julien-Grant was listed as a sleeper receiver last week, but there’s good logic in naming him again for Friday’s matchup with the Blue Bombers. Julien-Grant only saw one target in Edmonton’s 42-12 win over the Argos, but I still think he presents solid value at $6,400.

While Julien-Grant has been a little boom or bust at times, his best game this season came against Winnipeg in Week 4. That night saw Julien-Grant reel in six catches on seven targets for 84 yards, all team highs, as the Elks took a 23-18 win.

DUSTIN CRUM | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Dustin Crum into the end zone to extend the Als lead 😤 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/DzOCq3OMFm — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2026

Quarterback strategy in CFL Weekly Fantasy is always fascinating. And for those who like to use the bulk of their weekly budget on receivers and/or tailbacks, finding good value at quarterback is important. That’s where Montreal’s Dustin Crum comes in this week.

At $5,600, Crum’s upside comes almost solely from short yardage touchdown plunges. But with the Alouettes hosting Ottawa, scoring opportunities could be abundant Thursday night. The REDBLACKS have allowed 32 offensive touchdowns in nine games, while Crum scored twice in a head-to-head matchup back in Week 4.

ALEXANDER HOLLINS | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

DAVIS ALEXANDER 53-YARD MOONSHOT TO ALEX HOLLINS FOR THE TD 🤯 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/TYBCzw8xL6 — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2026

We included Alexander Hollins earlier this week in our start/sit feature, but his upside and price tag combination is too attractive to not mention here. Coming in at $6,400, Hollins is significantly more affordable than teammates Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Cole Spieker. In a matchup with Ottawa, it makes him a nice WR2 or FLEX option.

The REDBLACKS have surrendered 18 passing touchdowns in nine games and are allowing a league-worst 333.9 passing yards per game. And individually, Hollins has 99 yards and one of his two touchdowns in a pair of head-to-head games with Ottawa this season.