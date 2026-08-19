4 storylines to watch in Week 12

We’re officially past the halfway point of the CFL season as we head into Week 12.

With four matchups on deck, there are, as always, plenty of storylines to keep an eye on.

This week, we’re taking a look at whether Travis Theis can keep things rolling, a milestone for Willie Jefferson, the second edition of the Battle of the QEW and if BC keep climbing the standings.

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TRAVIS THEIS TO KEEP ROLLING?

Ottawa at Montreal | Thursday, August 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Travis Theis has been one of the hottest running backs as of late. He was named one of July’s Players of the Month after tallying 61 carries for 435 rushing yards (109.8), 12 rushes for over 10 yards and another three over 20 yards during the month.

The Als running back has scored a touchdown in six of his nine games so far this season and has gone for over 100 yards in three of his last four contests.

With a meeting against an Ottawa team that gives up 117.9 yards per game on the ground, expect Theis to add to his impressive totals. It may be worthwhile to add him to your CFL Weekly Fantasy roster this week, too.

WILLIE 100 WATCH

Winnipeg at Edmonton | Friday, August 21 | 9:30 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Willie Jefferson knocks it down at the line of scrimmage.

The big six-foot-seven defensive end has made it a habit of getting his long arms up to bat down passes after they leave the quarterback’s hands. He’s currently sitting at 99 career pass knockdowns, the most for any defensive lineman in league history.

He just needs one against the Edmonton Elks this weekend to hit the century mark. If he does, he will join Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (105) as the only players to reach 100.

Cody Fajardo will need to be aware of Jefferson and his reach as the Elks host the Bombers this Friday at Commonwealth Stadium.

BATTLE OF THE QEW PT 2

Hamilton at Toronto | Saturday, August 22 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Who doesn’t love a rivalry game? The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts meet for the second time this season on Saturday, setting up what should be an exciting battle between the rivals.

The Tiger-Cats won their first meeting back in Week 7, with Lirim Hajrullahu missing a field goal attempt as time expired to give Hamilton the victory. If the Tabbies win this game, they will clinch the season series, which could end up being the difference in the playoff push later on this season.

Toronto has committed 11 turnovers over the last two games and Hamilton will be looking to capitalize on that. Scott Milanovich’s Tiger-Cats have forced 15 turnovers so far this season, including 10 interceptions (third-most in the league).

Chad Kelly and his Argonauts may not have won in Week 11 against Edmonton, but they’ve shown plenty of times that they can score points and put up yards with big plays.

CAN THE LIONS KEEP CLIMBING?

Saskatchewan at BC | Sunday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

After starting the season 1-5, the BC Lions have won their last three contests, including last week’s 30-26 victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

Now sitting at 4-5 and fourth in the tough West Division, have Nathan Rourke and his Lions turned the corner?

This week’s game against the Roughriders will be an important one for them as they face a divisional opponent ahead of them in the standings. Despite Trevor Harris and co. not having their best outing last week against Hamilton, Saskatchewan is still the reigning Grey Cup champs and are 6-3 on the season.

In two games since returning from injury, Rourke has thrown for over 300 yards in each contest and has scored five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to go along with just two interceptions. Zander Horvath has also burst onto the scene, rushing for 355 yards and five touchdowns in three games. The Lions running back has also added 44 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Will BC keep climbing the standings? Or can the Riders stop their momentum and get back in the win column themselves?