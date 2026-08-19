CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 12?

TORONTO — Week 12 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

With one more pass knockdown, Willie Jefferson will join Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (105) as the only players to reach the century mark.

Davis Alexander is 6-0 against Ottawa. In Weeks 4 and 9, he passed for 765 yards with five TDs and no interceptions.

The Lions have allowed 26-or-fewer points in their past six games.

Shawn Lemon has had a least one sack in each of his three games and four total.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 11 below.

Game Notes Ottawa at Montreal Download PDF Winnipeg at Edmonton Download PDF Hamilton at Toronto Coming soon Saskatchewan at BC Coming soon

A WELL-OILED MACHINE

Through nine games, Montreal has scored 321 points (36.7 per game). They are on pace for 642, which would best the team record of 610 (33.9 per game) set in 2008.

On pace for 8,172 net offensive yards, which would rank second all-time. Franchise record is 7,718 (2008).

In the past four games: 18 TDs scored on 51 possessions (35.3 per cent) TD or FG scored on 51 per cent of possessions 65 per cent conversion rate on second down

Davis Alexander is on pace for 6,280 passing yards. Team record: 6,041 (Anthony Calvillo, 2004).

Tyson Philpot tied a league record and set the Canadian record for games to reach 1,000 receiving yards (eight).

With a 60-yard showing in Week 12, Tyler Snead and Philpot would tie Allen Pitts and Dave Sapunjis (1995) as the fastest teammates to reach the millennium mark (10 games).

LEAGUE-WIDE

Home teams are 21-21

72 lead changes; 1.7 per game

Big plays up 15 per cent (5.8 per game)

Teams that make fewer big plays are 5-37

Average of 6.94 yards gained per play – highest ever

OTT (0-9) at MTL (8-1)

Week 4: OTT 35 – MTL 37

Week 9: MTL 34 – OTT 13

Ottawa is 0-13 in the teams’ matchups since October 10, 2022.

In the teams’ first two matchups, Justin Hardy collected 14 receptions for 196 yard and a TD.

Jake Maier is a career 1-5-1 against Montreal. He has passed for 300+ yards in his past four games.

A.J. Allen needs four defensive tackles for 150 in his career.

Kalil Pimpleton leads the league with 197.4 combined per game.

Brett Lauther is 23-for-23 on field goals.

Montreal has scored at least 30 points in six straight.

Under Jason Maas, Montreal is 8-2 off a bye and 24-7 overall against East opponents.

Davis Alexander is 6-0 against Ottawa. In Weeks 4 and 9, he passed for 765 yards with five TDs and no interceptions.

In the teams’ first two matchups, Tyson Philpot has 21 catches for 382 yards (18.2 average).

Lorenzo Burns leads the CFL in pass knockdowns (eight).

In his past five games, Travis Theis has averaged 107 rushing yards and 7.1 yards per rush.

Alexandre Gagné is tied with Chip Cox (94) for the team record in special teams tackles.

WPG (5-4) at EDM (7-3)

Week 4: EDM 23 – WPG 18

Winnipeg has held their opponents to a league-low 269.9 passing yards.

Zach Collaros is a career 15-8 against Edmonton.

In his past three games, Brady Oliveira has rushed for 309 yards with 7.0 per carry. In the teams’ first matchup, he notched 122 yards from scrimmage.

With one more pass knockdown, Willie Jefferson will join Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (105) as the only players to reach the century mark.

Nic Demski is 152 receiving yards shy of becoming the 15 th Canadian to reach 7,000 in their career.

Canadian to reach 7,000 in their career. Tony Jones is four defensive tackles shy of 250.

Sergio Castillo and Vincent Blanchard are tied for the league in kicking points.

Edmonton has not claimed the teams’ season series since 2018.

The Elks lead the league in opponent passer efficiency rating (90.8).

Cody Fajardo is 5-9 against Winnipeg. He is 485 passing yards from 25,000 and one passing TDs shy of matching his career-high.

Justin Rankin is 24 rushing yards away from 2,500.

HAM (4-6) at TOR (4-5)

Week 7: TOR 23 – HAM 24

Hamilton has won six of the teams’ past seven matchups.

The Ticats have the most losses when leading after three quarters (three).

Tre Ford is a career 2-1 against Toronto. Last week, he entered the game in the second half and went 13-of-17 for 151 yards and one TD, while adding 38 rushing yards, to lead the Ticats to a come-from-behind victory.

Reggie Stubblefield needs one defensive tackle to reach 150 and six to establish a new career-high.

Wynton McManis will play his first game at BMO Field after four seasons and two Grey Cups with Toronto.

Toronto is 3-0 when rushing for 100+ yards

Chad Kelly is 4-3 against Hamilton. In the teams’ first matchup, he passed for 322 yards and a touchdown; he is 192 yards from 10,000.

Shawn Lemon has had a least one sack in each of his three games and four total.

Isaac Darkangelo tied a season-high with nine defensive tackles last week; he needs five more for 150.

SSK (6-3) at BC (4-5)