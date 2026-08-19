Ticats release receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive lineman TyJuan Garbut

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American receiver Shemar Bridges and American defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bridges did not appear in a game in 2026 for the Tiger-Cats. He first joined Hamilton ahead of the 2024 season and has appeared in 33 regular season games over two seasons with the club (2024-2025). The six-foot-four, 208-pound native of Jacksonville, Florida recorded 117 receptions for 1,294 yards and six touchdowns.

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During the 2024 season, Bridges was named an East Division All-CFL selection and earned East Division Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

Garbutt also did not appear in a game in 2026 for the Tiger-Cats. He played six games in Hamilton last season, tallying nine tackles and a sack. Prior to joining the Black and Gold, Garbutt spent two seasons (2023, 2024) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.