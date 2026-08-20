3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Edmonton in Week 12

EDMONTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers sit four points behind the West Division-leading Edmonton Elks with an important matchup looming on Friday Night Football.

Winnipeg is trying to build off a 31-22 win over Ottawa in Week 11, while Edmonton posted a convincing 42-12 victory over Toronto.

The Elks emerged victorious in the only meeting between the two this season, edging the Bombers 23-18 in Week 4.

Here’s three keys to the game for each team ahead of Friday’s 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., or CFL+ internationally.

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WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA BRINGS IT ALL

Running back Brady Oliveira looked like a man on a mission last week against the REDBLACKS, taking 18 touches for a total of 154 yards. Edmonton’s defence has been a strength and the more Oliveira can make an impact in the pass and run game, the bigger issue the offence will pose.

2. LIMIT THE CONTACT

The Bombers allowed four sacks against the REDBLACKS. While Zach Collaros is known for staying cool under pressure, having to put up with less of it would be ideal. Offensive linemen Jarrell Broxton, Stanley Bryant and Patrick Neufeld will be dealing with an Elks front that’s recorded 18 sacks.

3. CLOSE SPACE

Winnipeg has surrendered a league-high 128.4 rushing yards per game and are set to see a running back in Justin Rankin who can both run and jump into the pass game. The defence, from defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and linebacker Kyrie Wilson to defensive back Jonathan Moxey, has to be prepared for his versatility.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. DEFENCE WINS

The Elks defence has been capitalizing on opposing mistakes all season with a league-leading +15 turnover ratio through 11 weeks. The Bombers have had issues with taking care of the football, which opens the door for players like defensive back J.J. Ross and linebacker Joel Dublanko to build on recent strong performances.

2. THE SUPPORT

In tight games like this one is expected to be, it’s often unexpected performances that can make the difference. For the Elks, those could come from receivers Joshua Cephus and T.J. Luther. With most eyes on Rankin and Austin Mack, Cephus and Luther will get their targets and need to make the most of them.

3. OL’ RELIABLE

Like a true veteran, Elks’ pivot Cody Fajardo continuously gives his team a chance to win. His teammates will lean on him again versus a Winnipeg secondary that’s been elite at defending the pass, allowing an average of 269.9 yards per game. In the first meeting, Fajardo went 25-for-35 for 267 yards and a touchdown.

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