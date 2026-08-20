3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 12 win over Ottawa

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MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes turned a shaky start into a dominant win, pulling away from the Ottawa REDBLACKS for a 46-16 victory on Thursday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Davis Alexander‘s precision, an efficient ground game and a commanding defensive performance helped Montreal extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 9-1.

Ottawa showed flashes early but couldn’t sustain them, with missed opportunities and self-inflicted mistakes allowing the REDBLACKS to lose control and fall to 0-10.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 12.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alouettes keep rolling with win over REDBLACKS

» Depth Charts: OTT | MTL

» REDBLACKS, Alouettes by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

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3 – FIRST-HALF ALOUETTES TAKEAWAYS

It wasn’t the sharpest start for the Alouettes. After surrendering a 14-play touchdown drive to open the game, the Als offence answered with a two-and-out before Nate Beauchemin came down with an end-zone pass that would have given Ottawa a 14-0 lead. The interception changed the complexion of the game, serving as a tone-setter as Montreal ripped off a 25-3 run to close the first half.

Kabion Ento accounted for the other two takeaways, turning both into opportunities for the Alouettes. He first ripped the ball from holder Noah Gettman after a mishandled snap, setting Montreal up in the red zone before Terry Wilson broke through. Ento struck again on the first play of Ottawa’s ensuing possession, picking off Maier and taking it back to the house.

Montreal finished the night with five total takeaways, but it was the timely turnovers in the first half that allowed the Als to pull away early.

20/23 – DAVIS ALEXANDER COMPLETIONS

Another week, another game where Davis Alexander has his way with an opposing defence. The Alouettes quarterback completed 20 of 23 attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with 11.3 yards per attempt and clearing the 10-yard mark for the third straight game. He spread the ball around to seven different pass-catchers, with Tyson Philpot hauling in both of Alexander’s touchdown passes.

Alexander’s efficiency wasn’t simply a product of easy completions, either. He consistently fit throws into tight windows and delivered downfield, keeping the REDBLACKS defence on its heels even after Montreal had built a comfortable lead. The performance helped the Alouettes stay on schedule and continue applying pressure throughout the night.

121 – TRAVIS THEIS TOTAL YARDS

While Alexander did most of the damage through the air, Travis Theis kept the REDBLACKS’ defence honest with his fifth 100-yard performance in his last six games. The second-year running back entered Week 12 with the highest yards-per-carry average among qualified rushers, and he showed why on Thursday, running for 88 yards on 11 carries while adding 33 yards through the air.

The Als leaned on Theis out of the break to bleed the clock and keep Ottawa from finding a way back into the game. He bookended Montreal’s opening drive of the second half with runs into the second level, finishing the march with his seventh rushing touchdown in eight games. The score extended the Als’ lead and helped Montreal carry its first-half momentum through to the finish.