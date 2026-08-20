5 bold predictions for Week 12

Week 12 brings us four divisional matchups, as I pointed out in my Weekly Predictor.

And when division rivals get together, we have seen some crazy, spectacular, peculiar, historic and dramatic games and moments.

Here’s hoping for the same during the four matchups this week in the CFL, as you have the battle of the QEW mixing it up and a rematch of the Western Final is rekindled in BC.

But I’m coming in hot with some bold predictions for Week 12.

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TOMMY STEVENS TD PASS

I’m starting off by stealing Don Landry’s prediction from last week because IT HAS TO HAPPEN!

There is no way Tommy Stevens runs these short yardage plays all season without the Roughriders throwing in some trickery that future teams will have to game plan for. And there is no time like now to mix in something against the red-hot BC Lions.

Stevens has a cannon for an arm too, so it might be from midfield that he’s able to step back and unfurl a toss downfield if he gets the time and space.

I wanted to predict Trevor Harris catching the touchdown pass, but he actually has to run a route first before I believe they’ll throw to Harris when they push him to the outside on some short yardage personnel. So I won’t be that bold.

By the way, Don, I was so mad you predicted this last week as I thought you were stealing my notes.

ZANDER HORVATH THROWS A TD PASS

Oh but wait. THERE’S MORE!

How about the two touchdown kings in the CFL pull a rabbit out of the trickery hat on short yardage and we see Zander Horvath follow up a Stevens touchdown pass with one of his own. That would be an even bigger surprise as Horvath is not in the least a quarterback.

But if Keon Hatcher Sr. can throw one for the Lions, why not the player who actually lines up behind centre a few times!

I predict Stevens throws his first and then Horvath convinces Buck Pierce to follow it up with one of his own.

Take that, Don!

RETURN OF RANKIN

Justin Rankin needed garbage time against the Argonauts to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 6.

But this week, I think we see more of the player that was getting 100 yards by halftime as the Elks take on the Blue Bombers.

In their first meeting of the season, Rankin ran for over 100 yards but only had nine yards receiving.

I think the matchup is there for the Bombers to go shot for shot with the Elks with Brady Oliveira, which means more plays for Rankin to match his Winnipeg counterpart and reboot what was turning into a Most Outstanding Player-calibre season through the first five games of the year.

TRAVIS THEIS IS THE FIRST TO 800

The Montreal Alouettes open up the week against the Ottawa REDBLACKS and running back Travis Theis is 100 yards away from 800.

With Dedrick Mills on a bye week and Brady Oliveira 32 yards in front of him in the standings, I think Theis will have the rushing lead after Week 12 as well.

He has taken over the backfield in Montreal and deservedly so. I think Theis could challenge his season and career-high of 156 yards he hit back in Week 8 versus Hamilton.

Is Travis Theis going to be the All-CFL running back in 2026?

I think he’s on his way, unless my prediction of Justin Rankin coming back to life comes true.

HAMILTON AND TORONTO GO TO OVERTIME… FOR REAL THIS TIME

Of course, the first time these two teams met it would have gone to overtime under the old missed field goal rules.

This year, not so much, as the Tiger-Cats escaped a potential game-winning field goal from Toronto with a one-point win after the miss sailed through the back of the end zone as time expired.

This week, we’re seeing extra time between the two sides!

And personally, I’m here for it!

I think we’ll avoid the two-point convert shootout, however.