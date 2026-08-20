Benefield opens at top spot in preseason edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — LSU safety Ty Benefield sits atop the Preseason edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The former Boise State Bronco transferred to LSU following the 2025 season.

Montreal native Jordan Lessard (No. 7) spent three years developing at Laval University and Winnipeg’s Dolapo Egunjobi (No. 8) played one season with the Manitoba Bisons.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year, with the cycle beginning in the fall to coincide with the opening of the collegiate season, in winter ahead of prospects’ postseason, and a final ranking in the spring following CFL Combine Season.

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CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: PRESEASON EDITION

Rank | Name | POS | School | Hometown

| Ty Benefield | DB | LSU | Altadena, Calif. | Bryce Butler | DL | Texas Tech | Toronto | Nick Osho | RB | North Texas | Burnaby, B.C. | Edwin Kolenge | DL | Vanderbilt | Montreal | Nicolas Cruji | OL | Charlotte | Toronto | Nicolas Kalume | DL | Arkansas State | London, Ont. | Jordan Lessard | DB | Colorado State | Montreal | Dolapo Egunjobi | OL | UT Martin | Winnipeg | Chris Dixon | DL | South Dakota | Toronto | Leif Magnuson | OL | Cal Poly | Saskatoon | Isaiah Hastings | DL | Syracuse | Toronto | Nolan Latulippe | OL | Cincinnati | Aylmer, Que. | Elijah St. John | DL | Purdue | Ottawa | Dre Delinois | LB | East Tennessee State | Chicoutimi, Que. | Gideon Bedada | DL | Bryant | Calgary | Mateo Lucero | OL | Tennessee Tech | Brampton, Ont. | Ryan Hughes | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Mississauga, Ont. | B.J. Barrow | RB | Rhode Island | Etobicoke, Ont. | Ebenezer Bedada | DL | Campbell | Calgary | Xavier Gaillardetz | WR | East Tennessee State | Trois-Rivières, Que.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Jessie Wilkins-Flaricee | LB | Wilfrid Laurier | Windsor, Ont.

Sean Rowe | OL | Manitoba | Winnipeg

Callum Wither | QB | Kentucky | Toronto

Josh Fillion | WR | New Hampshire | Quebec City

Mateo Tuioti | TE | Queen’s | Chilliwack, B.C.

TOP-20 BY THE NUMBERS

The preseason rankings include: Eight defensive linemen Five offensive linemen Two defensive backs Two running backs Two wide receivers One linebacker

19 schools are represented in the rankings. East Tennessee State features two players: No. 14 Dre Delinois and No. 20 Xavier Gaillardetz.

Four of the nine first-round selections in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft were listed in the 2025 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall edition.

TOP-5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 | TY BENEFIELD | DB | LSU | ALTADENA, CALIF.

First season at LSU after three with Boise State

2025: Started all 14 games. 107 tackles (70 solo, 37 assisted), 8.5 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Career: 41games (33 starts). 252 tackles (162 solo, 73 assisted), 18 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups

First Team All-Mountain West at safety (2025)

Academic All-Mountain West (2024 and 2023)

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Father, Daved Benefield, played 13 seasons in the CFL

NO. 2 | BRYCE BUTLER | DL | TEXAS TECH | TORONTO

First season at Texas Tech after two with Washington and two with Garden City Community College

2025: 12 games (one start). 19 tackles (12 solo, seven assisted), 2.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

NO. 3 | NICK OSHO | RB | NORTH TEXAS | BURNABY, B.C.

First season at North Texas

2025 (Indiana State): 12 games (eight starts). 685 rushing yards on 119 carries (5.8 yards per carry), eight touchdowns. Ten receptions for 42 yards and a major

2023-24 (Reedley College): Ten games. 593 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns

NO. 4 | EDWIN KOLENGE | DL | VANDERBILT | MONTREAL

First season at Vanderbilt after four with Boston College

2025: 12 games (ten starts) at defensive end. 31 tackles (17 solo, 14 assisted) and one sack

Career: 36 games (ten starts), 50 tackles (26 solo, 24 assisted), three sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick

NO. 5 | NICOLAS CRUJI | OL | CHARLOTTE | TORONTO