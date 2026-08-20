Top CFL Fantasy plays at every position for Week 12

With the Calgary Stampeders on a Week 12 bye, a couple of high-performing CFL Fantasy players are off the board in Vernon Adams Jr. and Dedrick Mills.

That alters our rankings a little bit for this week, but also provides some interesting options if you’re needing to backfill.

Here are your positional rankings for Week 12 in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

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QUARTERBACK

Slotting Davis Alexander number one was a no-brainer considering his season to date and Montreal’s matchup with the REDBLACKS. Nathan Rourke has averaged 345 passing yards and two touchdowns in his last three head-to-head meetings with the Riders. Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris are always top five bets, while Jake Maier slides in at number five with the potential for plenty of passing yards playing from behind against the Alouettes.

Under the radar: Tre Ford is just on the outside with Hamilton’s starting situation still unclear. If Ford does start as a couple of days of practice suggest, he’ll face an Argos defence allowing 315.2 passing yards per game.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Theis, Montreal Justin Rankin, Edmonton Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Zander Horvath, BC Larry Rountree III, Hamilton

We’ll continue keeping an eye on Brady Oliveira after being limited in a pair of practices with an ankle injury. While likely to play, it’s something to consider ahead of a tough matchup with Edmonton. Travis Theis is the easy top option for Week 12 as the Als take on an Ottawa run defence averaging 117.9 yards and allowing two touchdowns against per game. Justin Rankin almost took top spot as he matches up well against the Bombers.

Under the radar: Despite a lopsided matchup on paper, I don’t mind Greg Bell of the REDBLACKS this week. Because he’s been worked into the passing game more frequently of late, there’s a solid chance he’ll be a factor throughout even against powerhouse Montreal.

RECEIVERS

I’m smashing that start button on Alouettes receivers this week and would give heavy additional consideration to Alexander Hollins on top of Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Cole Spieker. KeeSean Johnson went for 131 yards on nine catches last time out against BC, which makes him a top option as well. I like Ayden Eberhardt’s yardage upside, especially if Ottawa is playing from behind in a tough matchup.

Under the radar: Saskatchewan’s Samuel Emilus is an easy top five option if he plays, which feels more likely after being a full participant at Wednesday practice. Emilus has missed the last three weeks with a foot injury.

DEFENCE

Montreal Edmonton BC Saskatchewan

Yes, we’re picking on Ottawa this week but that’ll happen with the record disparity in Thursday’s matchup with the Als. I like both the Lions and Riders this week, too. They’re both very strong defensive groups going head-to-head in what could be a low-scoring contest. And Edmonton just continues to be as steady and consistent as they come.

KICKER

José Maltos Díaz, Montreal Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Vincent Blanchard, Edmonton

Montreal has the chance to put up some big numbers, which vaults José Maltos Díaz to top spot this week. Sergio Castillo continues to be the most active kicker in the league, which always has him as a top option. And they don’t get much more consistent than Vincent Blanchard.