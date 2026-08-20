Williams receives max fine; two others fined for actions in Week 11

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued one max fine and two additional fines from Week 11.

BC defensive back Deontai Williams has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on a defenceless receiver, Calgary running back Dedrick Mills.

Winnipeg defensive tackle Michael Fletcher has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.

Toronto offensive lineman Brandon Kemp has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Taylor.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: