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Williams receives max fine; two others fined for actions in Week 11

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued one max fine and two additional fines from Week 11.

  • BC defensive back Deontai Williams has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on a defenceless receiver, Calgary running back Dedrick Mills.
  • Winnipeg defensive tackle Michael Fletcher has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.
  • Toronto offensive lineman Brandon Kemp has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Edmonton defensive lineman Noah Taylor.
 Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
  • Amounts of player fines
  • Discipline related to dress code violations
  • Discipline involving teams or staff
  • Discipline involving players who have been released