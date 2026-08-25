4 CFL Weekly Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 13

CFL Weekly Fantasy play is a slow boil as Week 13 arrives.

Plenty of hidden gems remain, and although they may not carry you the rest of the way, the following quartet will help you this week.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Keelan White’s second season might just be the precursor to bigger numbers in the future. He isn’t a deep threat (9.1 yards per catch), but he has strung together six straight games of double-digit fantasy production in weekly play, including 20+ FP outings in Week 4 and Week 10.

White is also in a stretch where he has pulled in at least six receptions in six consecutive outings and fantasy users can count on White to see a larger role. He’s valued at $10,500, yet there are plenty who will overlook him because of who he plays for. Don’t make the same mistake and add a budding young talent who will help your roster.

DHEL DUNCAN-BUSBY | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Dhel Duncan-Busby spins, stops and walks right in for a Riders TD! 🗓️: Roughriders vs. Lions LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/QjmFfCSpGK — CFL (@CFL) August 24, 2026

With A.J. Ouellette sidelined, running the ball has been a tough task for the defending Grey Cup champs, who are averaging just 93.4 yards per game. A lack of a consistent ground attack has forced the Riders to throw the ball more often. This is working well for Dhel Duncan-Busby, who is coming off a season-best 18.5 Fantasy Points in the Week 12 loss to BC.

Fighting for targets in a deep Saskatchewan receiving corps is a weekly chore, yet Duncan-Busby has caught four passes in three of his last four games. He has accounted for at least 66 receiving yards twice, numbers he can maintain so long as Trevor Harris continues to fire away against defences at a high volume. At a modest $6,700, Duncan-Busby sports enough upside to add to your lineup while having enough money left to add another high-value player.

QUALAN JONES | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos finally unleashed the 242-pound sledgehammer from Stephen F. Austin, who made his CFL debut in Week 12. Qualan Jones rushed for 37 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 28 yards, teaming with Isaiah Smith to combine for 138 yards on the ground.

Toronto is just eighth in rushing (86.2 yards per game). That will improve if the Argonauts commit to giving Jones a steady dose of touches. He sports surprising speed for a big back, so he’ll likely rip off a big play or two. At $2,500, Jones represents a value play, and while he’ll confront a tough Saskatchewan run defence in Week 13, fantasy users who love the risky play will love Jones.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

ON THE MONEY ‼️ Tre Ford throws a dime to Keric Wheatfall for a huge gain 🎯 🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/ors3B4xjbD — CFL (@CFL) August 23, 2026

Tre Ford remains under the radar as he hasn’t shown enough consistency to give fantasy users a safe feeling when starting him. At the same time, Ford’s play shows a pivot who might finally be touching the upside many envisioned when he was in Edmonton.

Week 12 saw Ford throw for 356 yards, recording four completions of at least 25 yards. He also rushed for a team-best 33 yards on four carries. Unfortunately, he failed to generate a major, keeping him at just 17.3 Fantasy Points. That could drastically change in Week 13 when Hamilton visits a Calgary defence that ranks near the bottom in most categories. A 20-22 FP week is awaiting Ford (and his fantasy users) if he can find the end zone more than once.