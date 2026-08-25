Kabion Ento headlines Week 12 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Kabion Ento, Davis Alexander and Nathan Rourke have been named Week 12 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

RELATED

» MMQB: 4 questions for the second half of the 2026 season

» Overreaction Monday: 6 hot takes from Week 12

» 5 things we learned from Week 12

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

KABION ENTO | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 46 – OTT 16 One interception, resulting in a 29-yard pick-six in the second quarter; second career touchdown

Forced a fumble, recovered the ball and returned it 49 yards to set up a touchdown in the second quarter

One defensive tackle DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 46 – OTT 16 20-of-23 passing (87 per cent) with zero interceptions

260 passing yards, including two completions of 30+ yards to Cole Spieker (38 and 42 yards)

Two touchdown passes to Tyson Philpot; third straight game with multiple majors

Efficiency rating of 150.6

Fifth Player of the Week honour (W2, W4, W7 and W9) NATHAN ROURKE | QB | BC LIONS | BC 30 – SSK 16 22-of-28 passing (79 per cent) for 355 yards; sixth 300-yard+ passing game of the season

Two completions of 30+ yards, highlighted by a 58-yard strike to Stanley Berryhill III in the third quarter

Two touchdown passes, including a 23-yard major to Jevon Cottoy in the second quarter; third consecutive game with two passing majors

Efficiency rating of 129.3

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW