Kabion Ento headlines Week 12 Players of the Week

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Kabion Ento, Davis Alexander and Nathan Rourke have been named Week 12 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW