Lions sign American defensive back/returner Lawrence Woods III

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American defensive back/return specialist Lawrence Woods III, the team announced on Tuesday.

Woods, a St. Louis, Missouri native, suited up in 31 games across a pair of stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2022, 2023-24) and returned 86 kickoffs for 1,874 yards and one touchdown, while adding 1,345 yards and a major on 108 punt returns.

Woods also added 28 defensive tackles and 14 special teams stops.

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Before moving north, Woods spent 2022 training camp with the New Orleans Saints. He suited up in 25 games at Truman State from 2017-19, recording 79 tackles (49 solo, 30 assisted), 27 pass knockdowns, five interceptions and a pair of sacks. Woods added 18 kickoff returns for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He was the GLVC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019.

The Lions also announced the following transaction. Released from practice roster:

American offensive lineman Martez Ivey.