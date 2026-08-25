Riders sign American receiver Shemar Bridges

SASKATCHEWAN — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Shemar Bridges, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bridges brings his All-CFL pedigree to Saskatchewan, having appeared in 33 games over three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Florida native signed with the Ticats in January 2024 and went on to have a standout rookie season, recording 933 yards on 83 receptions (11.2 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

His strong play saw him named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie and an East Division All-CFL selection.

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In 2025, he played all 18 games, registering 34 receptions for 361 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. The 28-year-old also played in the Eastern Final, recording four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to the CFL, Bridges signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent a portion of the season on the practice roster. He returned to attend training camp with Baltimore in 2023.

Collegiately, Bridges played three seasons (2019-21) at Fort Valley State University. He appeared in 16 games as a Wildcat, recording 92 receptions for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns.