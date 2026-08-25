Ticats sign National receiver Hakeem Harris, QB Cameron Peters; release QB Jarret Doege

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the team has signed National receiver Hakeem Harris and American quarterback Cameron Peters.

Harris, 25, last played with the Montreal Alouettes after being selected 26th overall in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. The pass-catcher attended Davenport University (2020-2024), where he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

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Peters, 24, joins the Tiger-Cats after a standout collegiate career at Prairie View A&M (2024-2025) where he passed for 3,723 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding 598 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Before joining Prairie View A&M, Peters appeared in nine games at Kilgore College, throwing for 2,140 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The football club also announced that the following player has been released from the team:

​American quarterback Jarret Doege