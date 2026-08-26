CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 13?

Christian Bender/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 13 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Trevor Harris is a career 6-6 against Toronto. He has thrown at least one TD pass in each game this season.
- Dave Dickenson is one win shy of becoming the 11th coach to reach 100 victories.
- Zander Horvath leads the league with 12 majors; he has seven in his past four games.
- Reggie Stubblefield leads the league with 59 defensive tackles.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 13 below.
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|Game Notes
|Montreal at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Hamilton at Calgary
|Coming Soon
|Toronto at Saskatchewan
|Coming Soon
|BC at Ottawa
|Coming Soon
FIRST SIX, LAST SIX
CATEGORY | WEEKS 1-6 | WEEKS 7-12 | 2025
- Net offence per game | 794 yards | 743 yards | 717 yards
- Offensive points per game | 58.1 | 54.2 | 49.3
- Touchdowns | 6.7 | 5.8 | 5.3
- TD drive percentage | 23.5 | 20.2 | 17.8
- Big plays per game | 5.9 | 5.5 | 5.1
- Passer rating | 108.2 | 97.3 | 97.4
- Second down conversion percentage | 51.3 | 50.5 | 47.7
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Home teams have gone 11-1 (.917) in the past three weeks.
- Three Canadians (Tyrell Ford, Stavros Katsantonis and Ben Labrosse) are tied for the league lead in interceptions (five). Since 2000, Canadians have finished atop the category on four occasions.
- 19 receivers are on pace for 1,000 yards, including eight Canadians.
- 12 QBs have won a game this season versus 14 last season.
- Red zone TD rate is 62.7 per cent.
MTL (9-1) AT WPG (5-5)
- The Alouettes have scored 23 TDs on 61 possessions (37.7 per cent) in their past five games.
- Montreal is averaging 42.7 points in its past three games.
- Jason Maas’ next victory will tie him with Marv Levy (43) for fourth in team history.
- Davis Alexander has not started against Winnipeg. In his last three games: 10 total TDs (nine pass, one rush).
- Tyson Philpot has five TDs in his past two games.
- In his past six games, Travis Theis has averaged 103.8 rushing yards with five majors.
- Alexandre Gagné is tied with Chip Cox (94) for the team record in special teams tackles.
- The Blue Bombers have won 12 of the teams’ previous 16 matchups, including both last season.
- Winnipeg’s defence allows the fewest passing yards (268.8 per game) and the lowest completion percentage (65.8).
- Zach Collaros is a career 10-8 against Montreal.
- With one more pass knockdown, Willie Jefferson will join Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (105) as the only players to reach the century mark.
- Major Williams is tied for the league lead in pass knockdowns (eight).
- Brady Oliveira’s fourth 100-yard+ game last week was his 25th overall – good for 11th all-time. He is 2nd among Canadians behind Andrew Harris (29).
- Nic Demski is 72 receiving yards shy of becoming the 15th Canadian to reach 7,000 in their career.
HAM (4-7) AT CGY (4-6)
- Week 9: CGY 44 – HAM 20
- Reggie Stubblefield leads the league with 59 defensive tackles.
- Tre Ford is 2-2 against Calgary in his career. He passed for a career-high 356 yards, including four 30+ yard completions last week.
- In his previous two games, Keric Wheatfall has 12 receptions for 232 yards and a TD.
- Last week, Quavian White had a career-high nine defensive tackles and a tackle for a loss .
- Off a bye, the Stampeders are 3-4 since 2024, including 0-1 this season.
- Since 2017, Calgary is 5-1 in the teams’ matchups at McMahon Stadium.
- Dave Dickenson is one win shy of becoming the 11th coach to reach 100 victories.
- Vernon Adams Jr. leads the CFL with 22 passing TDs. He is 8-4 in his career against the Ticats.
- Jesulayomi Ojutalayo (20) and Kelon Thomas (17) top the league in special teams tackles.
- Clarence Hicks has four sacks in his last five games.
TOR (5-5) AT SSK (6-4)
- Week 4: TOR 40 – SSK 34
- In Week 4, the QBs combined for 730 passing yards and four TDs.
- The teams are a combined 1-7 when trailing at the half.
- Toronto has won the teams’ past three matchups.
- The Argonauts are the only team to have five players with at least 500 receiving yards this season.
- Chad Kelly is 4-0 against Saskatchewan.
- In his first start, 11th pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, Isaiah Smith, rushed for 99 yards.
- Adarius Pickett needs eight defensive tackles from 400.
- Shawn Lemon has recorded at least one sack in each of his four games played. He is one off the league-lead.
- The Roughriders have not lost three straight since 2024.
- Saskatchewan has held opponents to the fewest TD drives (25) and the lowest second down conversion rate (44.4 per cent).
- The Roughriders have allowed the fewest big plays this season (18) and the fewest 30-yard+ completions (11).
- Trevor Harris is a career 6-6 against Toronto. He has thrown at least one TD pass in each game this season.
BC (5-5) AT OTT (0-10)
- When matched up, the two teams are 4-0 at home over the past two seasons.
- BC has won its past four games, averaging 30.5 points and allowing 21.3.
- Nathan Rourke is a career 3-2 versus Ottawa and he is one passing TD shy of 75. He has passed for 1,026 yards and six TDs in his past three games.
- Zander Horvath leads the league with 12 majors; he has seven in his past four games.
- Keon Hatcher needs two more catches for 350.
- New REDBLACKS senior football advisor Jim Popp posted a 242-185-1 record over 428 games as a CFL general manager. His teams reached the playoffs in 20-of-24 seasons and they advanced to nine Grey Cup games.
- Keelan White has six-or-more receptions in each of his past six games.
- Greg Bell averaged 6.9 yards per carry last week.
- Justin Hardy is 58 receiving yards away from 4,500.
- Lucas Cormier has 24 total tackles in his previous three games. He has already tied his career-high in defensive tackles (32).