CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 13?

TORONTO — Week 13 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Trevor Harris is a career 6-6 against Toronto. He has thrown at least one TD pass in each game this season.

Dave Dickenson is one win shy of becoming the 11 th coach to reach 100 victories.

coach to reach 100 victories. Zander Horvath leads the league with 12 majors; he has seven in his past four games.

Reggie Stubblefield leads the league with 59 defensive tackles.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 13 below.

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Game Notes Montreal at Winnipeg Download PDF Hamilton at Calgary Coming Soon Toronto at Saskatchewan Coming Soon BC at Ottawa Coming Soon

FIRST SIX, LAST SIX

CATEGORY | WEEKS 1-6 | WEEKS 7-12 | 2025

Net offence per game | 794 yards | 743 yards | 717 yards

Offensive points per game | 58.1 | 54.2 | 49.3

Touchdowns | 6.7 | 5.8 | 5.3

TD drive percentage | 23.5 | 20.2 | 17.8

Big plays per game | 5.9 | 5.5 | 5.1

Passer rating | 108.2 | 97.3 | 97.4

Second down conversion percentage | 51.3 | 50.5 | 47.7

LEAGUE-WIDE

Home teams have gone 11-1 (.917) in the past three weeks.

Three Canadians (Tyrell Ford, Stavros Katsantonis and Ben Labrosse) are tied for the league lead in interceptions (five). Since 2000, Canadians have finished atop the category on four occasions.

19 receivers are on pace for 1,000 yards, including eight Canadians.

12 QBs have won a game this season versus 14 last season.

Red zone TD rate is 62.7 per cent.

MTL (9-1) AT WPG (5-5)

The Alouettes have scored 23 TDs on 61 possessions (37.7 per cent) in their past five games.

Montreal is averaging 42.7 points in its past three games.

Jason Maas’ next victory will tie him with Marv Levy (43) for fourth in team history.

Davis Alexander has not started against Winnipeg. In his last three games: 10 total TDs (nine pass, one rush).

Tyson Philpot has five TDs in his past two games.

In his past six games, Travis Theis has averaged 103.8 rushing yards with five majors.

Alexandre Gagné is tied with Chip Cox (94) for the team record in special teams tackles.

The Blue Bombers have won 12 of the teams’ previous 16 matchups, including both last season.

Winnipeg’s defence allows the fewest passing yards (268.8 per game) and the lowest completion percentage (65.8).

Zach Collaros is a career 10-8 against Montreal.

With one more pass knockdown, Willie Jefferson will join Eddie Davis (111) and Adrion Smith (105) as the only players to reach the century mark.

Major Williams is tied for the league lead in pass knockdowns (eight).

Brady Oliveira’s fourth 100-yard+ game last week was his 25 th overall – good for 11 th all-time. He is 2 nd among Canadians behind Andrew Harris (29).

overall – good for 11 all-time. He is 2 among Canadians behind Andrew Harris (29). Nic Demski is 72 receiving yards shy of becoming the 15th Canadian to reach 7,000 in their career.

HAM (4-7) AT CGY (4-6)

Week 9: CGY 44 – HAM 20

Reggie Stubblefield leads the league with 59 defensive tackles.

Tre Ford is 2-2 against Calgary in his career. He passed for a career-high 356 yards, including four 30+ yard completions last week. ​

In his previous two games, Keric Wheatfall has 12 receptions for 232 yards and a TD.

Last week, Quavian White had a career-high nine defensive tackles and a tackle for a loss .

Off a bye, the Stampeders are 3-4 since 2024, including 0-1 this season.

Since 2017, Calgary is 5-1 in the teams’ matchups at McMahon Stadium.

Dave Dickenson is one win shy of becoming the 11 th coach to reach 100 victories.

coach to reach 100 victories. Vernon Adams Jr. leads the CFL with 22 passing TDs. He is 8-4 in his career against the Ticats.

Jesulayomi Ojutalayo (20) and Kelon Thomas (17) top the league in special teams tackles.

Clarence Hicks has four sacks in his last five games.

TOR (5-5) AT SSK (6-4)

Week 4: TOR 40 – SSK 34

In Week 4, the QBs combined for 730 passing yards and four TDs.

The teams are a combined 1-7 when trailing at the half.

Toronto has won the teams’ past three matchups.

The Argonauts are the only team to have five players with at least 500 receiving yards this season.

Chad Kelly is 4-0 against Saskatchewan.

In his first start, 11 th pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, Isaiah Smith, rushed for 99 yards.

pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, Isaiah Smith, rushed for 99 yards. Adarius Pickett needs eight defensive tackles from 400.

Shawn Lemon has recorded at least one sack in each of his four games played. He is one off the league-lead.

The Roughriders have not lost three straight since 2024.

Saskatchewan has held opponents to the fewest TD drives (25) and the lowest second down conversion rate (44.4 per cent).

The Roughriders have allowed the fewest big plays this season (18) and the fewest 30-yard+ completions (11).

Trevor Harris is a career 6-6 against Toronto. He has thrown at least one TD pass in each game this season.

BC (5-5) AT OTT (0-10)