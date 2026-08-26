REDBLACKS sign National linebacker Kwamou, American defensive back Smith Jr.

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National linebacker Daniel Kwamou and American defensive back Lento Smith Jr., the team announced on Wednesday.

Kwamou suited up in 11 games last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (seven) and the Toronto Argonauts (four), registering five special teams tackles. The Calgary native missed the 2024 season due to injury but suited up in nine games, posting eight special teams tackles with the Argos in 2023. Kwamou was originally selected by the Argos in the fifth round, 44th overall, of the 2022 CFL Canadian Draft.

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Smith Jr. most recently attended mini-camp with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. The New Orleans, Louisiana native suited up in 11 games in his lone season at Tulsa, where he posted 76 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Ferris State, where he spent two seasons and helped the school capture the Division II national championship and earned All-GLIAC honours in 2024.

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The team also announced that they have released American offensive lineman Jamar McGloster.