Riders sign American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick, the team announced on Wednesday.

Patrick dressed for 16 regular season games with the Roughriders in 2025, registering seven special teams tackles. He also suited both playoff games, including the 2025 Grey Cup, continuing to be a dominant force on special teams and routinely commanding double-team blocking assignments in coverage. His impact on special teams helped the Roughriders win the championship in 2025.

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Patrick signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad late in the 2020 season and early in the 2021 campaign before being claimed by the Denver Broncos and signed to their active roster on Sept. 23, 2021.

Patrick dressed for 12 games with the Broncos in 2021, making one start and recording eight tackles. He suited up for five games the following season, registering six tackles before suffering a knee injury. He was waived by the Broncos prior to the 2023 season.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Patrick played his collegiate football at Eastern Kentucky from 2015 to 2019. He recorded 27.5 career sacks, just 1.5 shy of the Colonels’ all-time record.

Patrick was named a First-Team Ohio Valley Conference All-Star in 2016, 2018 and 2019. In his final season, he was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year and earned Associated Press First-Team FCS All-American honours. He recorded 10 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in 2019, earning a spot as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in the FCS.