Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 13

Receivers were the dominant force in Week 12, with Montreal’s Tyson Philpot leading all players in CFL Weekly Fantasy with 28.5 Fantasy Points.

Toronto’s Damonte Coxie (23.5) and BC’s Jevon Cottoy also topped the 20-point barrier in weekly play, making the position desirable to build a team around in Week 13.

As usual, we’re offering a player to start and sit in both formats (it’s good to be back. Let’s go).

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KERIC WHEATFALL | RECEIVER | HAMILTON

Kiondré Smith has remained consistent without Bo Levi Mitchell, but Keric Wheatfall has quietly become a go-to option for pivot Tre Ford. Over the past two games, Wheatfall has caught 12 of his 16 targets for 232 yards and a major, making him a more valuable fantasy play than Kenny Lawler.

Wheatfall is a must-start in Week 13 as the Ticats visit a Stampeders defence that has allowed 31.8 offensive points and 329 passing yards per game. Ford failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 12 despite throwing for 356 yards, and although he may not duplicate the yardage, count on him finding the end zone. That means adding Wheatfall, who will maintain his hot hand in the Hamilton offence.

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ZACH COLLAROS | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The veteran returned to the starting lineup in Week 11, yet the future Hall of Famer has not been able to provide a spark to the Bombers offence. In his two starts, Zach Collaros has thrown for just 441 combined yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. His numbers have been disappointing in both formats.

Don’t count on a Collaros rebound in Week 13 when the Bombers visit the red-hot Alouettes on Friday Night Football. Montreal’s league-best offence will set the tone, and Winnipeg lacks the firepower to get into a scoring track meet against Davis Alexander, Travis Theis, and Tyson Philpot. More negative for Collaros fans is that if the Bombers defence does slow things down, it will come at the cost of Winnipeg’s ability to put up points. In short, there should be other options available on your roster.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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CHAD KELLY | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Yes, he’s a very risky player, yet when he’s on like he was in Week 12 (27.7 Fantasy Points), the temptation to add him to your lineup is strong. Week 12 was his best scoring effort since Week 6, but this feels like the jumping-off point for a productive run that justifies his high salary in CFL Weekly Fantasy.

Chad Kelly faces a struggling Roughriders defence on Saturday. There’s always the chance of the Saskatchewan D rebounding, but keep in mind Kelly racked up 25.5 Fantasy Points in their previous meeting in Week 4. Obviously, the Toronto receiving corps provides ample firepower for Kelly to work with, so if he can avoid the turnovers that have dragged down his fantasy numbers, consider the risk and run with it.

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JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

The weeks of James Butler serving as one of the league’s best CFL Fantasy running backs might be over. Always a threat to score 20 Fantasy points, Butler has hit the mark just once (31.2 against Edmonton in Week 5) this season and has topped 10 FP one time since his gem versus the Elks.

The Lions have turned to Zander Horvath as the featured back during their current run that has put them back at .500 going into the Week 13 matchup against winless Ottawa. The potential for Butler to put up crazy numbers even in a timeshare versus the REDBLACKS is somewhat interesting to consider, but it’s not worth the gamble. Unless Horvath is injured, Butler’s fantasy value will continue to be extremely limited.